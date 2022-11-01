National Football League
Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. 

Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.

‘Am I reading this right?’

Arguably the biggest trade of the day involved Denver Broncos superstar pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick getting dealt to the Miami Dolphins for running back Chase Edmonds and two draft picks. 

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who is familiar with Chubb from his days with the Broncos' AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs, expressed his initial disbelief on Twitter.

When Hill realized he was reading the trade news correctly, he quickly welcomed his new teammate.

Meanwhile, several of Chubb's now-former Broncos teammates, including DeShawn Williams, Dre'Mont Jones, and D.J. Jones, showed their appreciation for him.

The Broncos later traded for New York Jets pass-rusher Jacob Martin to replace Chubb. Martin tweeted his thanks to the Jets and received well-wishes from linebacker Kwon Alexander.

‘Go be great Brodie’

The Indianapolis Colts made a late trade, sending running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick. Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II and star running back Jonathan Taylor tweeted about the deal soon after it was reported.

Ridley excited for fresh start

Perhaps the day's most surprising trade occurred when the Atlanta Falcons sent wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2024 pick. Ridley is currently suspended for at least the 2022 season after a league investigation found that he bet on NFL games in 2021.

Ridley expressed excitement about the move on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson and Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson had opposite reactions to the news.

It is still unclear when the NFL will reinstate Ridley. However, when he takes the field next in an NFL game, it will be as a Jacksonville Jaguar.

