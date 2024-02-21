National Football League Tyreek Hill: Dolphins trading Jaylen Waddle would be 'ludicrious' Published Feb. 21, 2024 5:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is now eligible for an extension, but that possibility also leads to speculation about the team trading the player for peak value. Tyreek Hill doesn't want to hear about that, though.

Hill mocked the idea of Miami trading Waddle on social media Wednesday.

"My boy Waddle is the future, he is better than I was at this point in his career and for people in this fan base to want to trade him is ludicrous," Hill posted on X.

Waddle's NFL career is off to a superb start, as he has logged 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such production mirrors that of Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro. Across their first 47 games, Waddle edges Hill in total receptions (251 compared to 223) and receiving yards (3,385 compared to 3,255). That said, Hill has Waddle's number in receiving touchdowns (25 compared to 18) and yards per reception (14.6 compared to 13.5).

This past season, Waddle totaled 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. In his rookie season, Waddle registered 104 receptions, while leading the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception in 2022.

Waddle and Hill were integral parts of a Miami offense that averaged 265.5 passing yards (first in the NFL), 135.8 rushing yards (sixth), 401.3 total yards (first) and 29.2 points (second) per game in the 2023 regular season.

Hill, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins after spending the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miami collapsed down the stretch for a second consecutive season, losing three of their final five games and losing the AFC East division title to the Buffalo Bills, who beat them in Miami in Week 18. The Dolphins then lost to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Chiefs in the wild-card round, 26-7.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill Jaylen Waddle

share