Tyreek Hill backflip celebration costs NFL cameraman his credentials

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill produced one of the more memorable moments of the 2023 NFL season in the team's Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers when he used a cameraman's phone to document a backflip celebration after scoring a touchdown.

While a fun celebration on the surface, the cameraman having the phone taken from him and then showing enthusiasm about Hill's celebration reportedly cost him his credentials for the rest of the season — and potentially for life.

Hill said Thursday that he's paying the individual's salary for the rest of the season. The receiver said he has a relationship with the cameraman, who has been filming the Dolphins over the last two seasons.

Hill finished that game with six receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown en route to a 42-21 Dolphins victory. On the season, he has totaled 88 receptions for an NFL-best 1,324 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hill and the Dolphins (8-3) hit the road to face the Washington Commanders (4-8) this coming Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

