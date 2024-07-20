Two-time Pro-Bowl linebacker Shaquil Barrett announces retirement
Two-time Pro-Bowl linebacker Shaquil Barrett informed the Miami Dolphins of his decision end his nine-year NFL career on Saturday, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.
This offseason, free agent Barrett agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million.
Barrett played four seasons with the Denver Broncos and five with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being released in March. He won two Super Bowls, one with the Broncos and one with the Buccaneers.
"It's time for me to hang it up. It's been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize there dreams and catch em," Barrett shared on Instagram.
In his career, Barrett had 400 tackles, 125 quarterback hits, 59 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 131 games.
-
Why Buffalo Bills might be perfect landing spot for Bill Belichick in 2025
2024 NFL uniforms: Jags unveil 'Prowler Throwbacks' to celebrate 30th season
Chiefs set six-month deadline to decide future of Arrowhead Stadium
-
NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds: Rodgers favored over Burrow, Cousins
Why the Cowboys are most bet team to fall short of win total in 2024
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: 49ers, Chiefs co-favorites as players report to camp
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Malik Nabers is like Ja'Marr Chase 'clone'
Chiefs' vets report to training camp, rookies already trying to make an impact
C.J. Stroud says Texans' offense is 'a five-headed monster' this season
-
Why Buffalo Bills might be perfect landing spot for Bill Belichick in 2025
2024 NFL uniforms: Jags unveil 'Prowler Throwbacks' to celebrate 30th season
Chiefs set six-month deadline to decide future of Arrowhead Stadium
-
NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds: Rodgers favored over Burrow, Cousins
Why the Cowboys are most bet team to fall short of win total in 2024
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: 49ers, Chiefs co-favorites as players report to camp
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Malik Nabers is like Ja'Marr Chase 'clone'
Chiefs' vets report to training camp, rookies already trying to make an impact
C.J. Stroud says Texans' offense is 'a five-headed monster' this season