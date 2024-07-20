National Football League
Two-time Pro-Bowl linebacker Shaquil Barrett announces retirement
Published Jul. 20, 2024

Two-time Pro-Bowl linebacker Shaquil Barrett informed the Miami Dolphins of his decision end his nine-year NFL career on Saturday, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

This offseason, free agent Barrett agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million. 

Barrett played four seasons with the Denver Broncos and five with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being released in March. He won two Super Bowls, one with the Broncos and one with the Buccaneers.

"It's time for me to hang it up. It's been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize there dreams and catch em," Barrett shared on Instagram.  

In his career, Barrett had 400 tackles, 125 quarterback hits, 59 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 131 games. 

