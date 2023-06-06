National Football League
Two Cleveland Browns players robbed at gunpoint, per police report
Published Jun. 6, 2023 12:31 p.m. ET

Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub, according to police.

Police redacted the names of the players in a field case report. However, a person familiar with the situation identified the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Browns opened mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

According to police, one of the players was returning to his truck in a parking lot at 3:30 a.m. Monday when the masked suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him of jewelry before fleeing in his vehicle. The player said he was not injured during the theft.

Newsome, a starting cornerback drafted by the Browns in the first round in 2021 from Northwestern, posted Monday night, "It’s a cruel world we live in" on Twitter.

Newsome was on the field Tuesday as the Browns opened their three-day minicamp, while there was no immediate sign of Winfrey, a former Oklahoma defensive tackle arrested in April on a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas.

Coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to address the situation following practice.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

