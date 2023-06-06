Two Cleveland Browns players robbed at gunpoint, per police report
Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub, according to police.
Police redacted the names of the players in a field case report. However, a person familiar with the situation identified the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The Browns opened mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.
According to police, one of the players was returning to his truck in a parking lot at 3:30 a.m. Monday when the masked suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him of jewelry before fleeing in his vehicle. The player said he was not injured during the theft.
Newsome, a starting cornerback drafted by the Browns in the first round in 2021 from Northwestern, posted Monday night, "It’s a cruel world we live in" on Twitter.
Newsome was on the field Tuesday as the Browns opened their three-day minicamp, while there was no immediate sign of Winfrey, a former Oklahoma defensive tackle arrested in April on a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas.
Coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to address the situation following practice.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Cowboys deem DeAndre Hopkins pursuit 'unlikely,' while Bills still in the mix
Mahomes pulls Kelce away from presidential podium during White House visit
With DeAndre Hopkins gone, time for Hollywood Brown to step up for Cardinals
-
Bills signing edge Leonard Floyd part of GM Brandon Beane’s bigger plan
What if Russell Wilson accepted trade to Eagles? Here's how the NFL would be affected
Broncos icon Terrell Davis is latest viral, sad, sports fan at NBA Finals
-
Chiefs, Eagles, Dolphins headline most dangerous NFL offenses right now
Top 10 NFC East rookies set to make biggest impacts in 2023
Ezekiel Elliott, Frank Clark highlight top 10 NFL free agents still available
-
Cowboys deem DeAndre Hopkins pursuit 'unlikely,' while Bills still in the mix
Mahomes pulls Kelce away from presidential podium during White House visit
With DeAndre Hopkins gone, time for Hollywood Brown to step up for Cardinals
-
Bills signing edge Leonard Floyd part of GM Brandon Beane’s bigger plan
What if Russell Wilson accepted trade to Eagles? Here's how the NFL would be affected
Broncos icon Terrell Davis is latest viral, sad, sports fan at NBA Finals
-
Chiefs, Eagles, Dolphins headline most dangerous NFL offenses right now
Top 10 NFC East rookies set to make biggest impacts in 2023
Ezekiel Elliott, Frank Clark highlight top 10 NFL free agents still available