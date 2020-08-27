National Football League
Tua Talks: Episode 4 – Personality
Tua Tagovailoa isn't always in the serious mood that fans had become accustomed to seeing when he was on the field at Alabama.

Actually, he's rarely in that mood.

In Episode 4 of Tua Talks, an 8-part miniseries leading up to the premiere of TUA (Sept. 6 on FOX), Tagovailoa's full personality is on display. And his aunt describes him best. 

"Tua is a rascal."

Tagovailoa has a close bond with his friends and family, and the silly nature of their relationship rarely takes a day off. 

As Tua puts it, "You just wanna have fun doing what you're doing."

Having fun while doing what you're doing doesn't apply to just the football field for Tagovailoa.

In fact, Tua's sense of humor and playfulness extended into one of the most trying times of his life, which occurred when he dislocated his hip last November against Mississippi State.

"When you're injured like that, I've seen a lot of players just go super dark in these catastrophic injuries," said Tua's mentor and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. "Zero darkness by Tua. And that just speaks volumes to who he is. He simply was Tua."

Just how lively was Tua after his hip injury?

His brother Taulia shared the details. 

"When he injured his hip, he said the first person he called was me. I said, 'Hello?' And he was like, 'Bro! How you doing, bro?' ... Bro, they took me in the helicopter, bro!'"

Still, when it's time to get down to business, few in college football history have done it better than Tua. 

And he'll look to carry that aggressive on-field personality over to the NFL.

"One thing about Tua that I don't know if everybody knows – although it's fun and he's chill ... he's an assassin," Dilfer said. "When the bell rings, he is on the attack.

"That's where his niceness goes away."

