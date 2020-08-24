National Football League Tua Talks – Episode 1: Football 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tua Tagovailoa is ready to tell his own story.

"In Samoan culture, we believe in prophecies. Before my grandfather passed away, he prophesied about me. He would say, 'Tua, your name is everything, and one day, it will be known all over the world. This is your destiny.'"

TUA will premiere on FOX on Sept. 6, detailing Tagovailoa's legendary career ascension at Alabama, en route to becoming the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

But prior to the premiere of TUA, the FOX Sports app has got you covered with exclusive content from the much-anticipated upcoming film via Tua Talks.

Episode 1 of Tua Talks focuses on Tagovailoa's time at Alabama, with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and others discussing Tagovailoa's natural ability on the football field.

"Tua's ability to spin the football is second level," Sharpe said." It's not good – it's great. He can throw the ball 60 yards, he can throw the deep outs, he can throw the comebacks, he can throw the ball over the middle.

"He changed the way we look at Alabama football. Alabama football was about running and playing defense. He turned them into a passing team. He did that."

Tua spent three years at Alabama, appearing in 32 contests and serving as the starter in his final two seasons.

In 2018 and 2019, in 24 starts, Tua threw for 6,806 yards (283.6 per game), 76 TDs (3.2 per game), and only tossed 9 interceptions.

He also completed 70.2% of his passes and averaged 11.3 yards per pass.

"You could see he was very instinctive," said Saban. "He had enough foot speed, enough quickness to run fast enough that he could get out of trouble. There wasn't really something that I said he couldn't do."

Tagovailoa's 87 career passing touchdowns are 1st all-time in Alabama history, and his 7,442 career passing yards are 3rd all-time.

"You get that rare combination of he's coachable, he plays within a system, and then four to five times a game, when it breaks down, he can make a special play," said FS1's Colin Cowherd of Tagovailoa.

Watch Episode 1 of Tua Talks in its entirety below:

Check back on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET for Tua Talks – Episode 2: Injury.

