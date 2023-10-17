National Football League
Trio of injured 49ers reportedly not expected to be out long term
Trio of injured 49ers reportedly not expected to be out long term

Published Oct. 17, 2023 6:26 p.m. ET

The 49ers not only lost their first game of the 2023 season in stunning fashion to the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, but San Francisco also saw three of its best offensive players — wide receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Christian McCaffrey and offensive tackle Trent Williams — suffer injuries.

Fortunately for the Niners, none of the injuries to the trio of All-Pros appears to be serious, per ESPN.

Samuel suffered a shoulder injury on a tackle near the sideline and Williams twisted his ankle when teammate Jake Brendel blocked Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris into his right leg. Both injuries happened in the first quarter. McCaffrey strained his oblique in the second half.

All three veterans could play as soon as Monday's game against Minnesota, per ESPN.

The trio has once again been integral to the 49ers' successful start this season as the team aims to reach its fourth NFC title game in five seasons and ultimately win its first Super Bowl since 1994. McCaffrey is the NFL leader in rushing yards with 553 and ranks second in touchdowns (7). 

Samuel has 302 receiving yards and a touchdown catch, along with six catches of over 20 yards. Williams is the eighth-highest-ranked offensive lineman in the NFL and the highest ranked on the 49ers with an overall offensive grade of 81.9, per Pro Football Focus.

The three are all big reasons why the 49ers remain the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl this season despite the team's surprising loss on Sunday.

