Trey Lance, Kirk Cousins among four NFC QBs under most pressure

The quarterback position in the NFL is looking brighter than it has in recent memory entering this season.

More talent, however, means higher expectations, especially when it comes to QBs. Some starting signal-callers currently find themselves in do-or-die situations.

On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho outlined the quarterback from each NFC division who is under the most pressure to succeed in 2022.

NFC West: Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Key stats: After being selected No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Lance appeared in six games last season and started in only two. He completed 60.6% of his passes for 441 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the starts, while the Niners went 1-1. The rookie did not appear in the team's NFC title game run.

Acho's thoughts: "Not only did you get Jimmy [Garoppolo] kicked out of the Bay, Jimmy G is a career 70% winner. All he does is win. Nonetheless, Trey Lance is under the most pressure because Matthew Stafford just won a Super Bowl - he's not under pressure. Kyler Murray just got paid - he's not under pressure. And we don't even know if Drew Lock or Geno Smith is going to start."

NFC North: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Key stats: Cousins played in 16 games last season and was 8-8 as a starter, as the Vikings missed the postseason. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Acho's thoughts: "I truly feel like every single year, Kirk Cousins is one play away from being a backup. Like, he keeps having these bet on himself deals, and he has garnered the most money in the last six or seven years in the entirety of the National Football League. But Cousins is one series away from being on the bench, in my mind. Now, he no longer has an excuse. We always said the Vikings' limiting reactant was their defensive coach Mike Zimmer. Mike Zimmer is no longer there. Now you have an offensive mind at the head coaching position."

NFC South: Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Key stats: Winston started seven games last season for the Saints, and in those starts, he went 5-2 while completing 59.0% of his passes, throwing for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Acho's thoughts: "Jameis Winston is truly playing for $100 million this year. He's on a two-year, $28 million deal. That is below average for a starting quarterback. He's one of nine quarterbacks to throw for 5,000 yards in a season, along with the likes of Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Dan Marino, etc. He's shown that he can be incredibly high, but he's also shown that he can be incredibly low. If he balls out this season, they're ripping up the last year of that deal, and they're giving him $100 million-plus."

NFC East: Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders

Key stats: Wentz played all 17 games for the Colts last season, throwing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions at a 62.4% completion rate. He led the Colts to a 9-8 record, leaving them just short of the playoffs.

Acho's thoughts: "Carson Wentz has been on three teams in three years. If he struggles this year, he will be on four teams in four years. That is 12.5% of the league in four years. Carson Wentz has proven the ability to ball, but we haven't seen it in such a long time."

