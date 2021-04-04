National Football League Will Jacksonville's turnaround be up to Trevor Lawrence or the franchise? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Current status of the Jaguars: under construction.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rode a 15-game losing streak to the end of the season, en route to the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft with newly appointed head coach Urban Meyer at the helm.

Now, a club that made one playoff appearance over the past 13 seasons has a shot at starting a fresh chapter. The franchise has drafted three quarterbacks in the first round: Byron Leftwich (2003), Blaine Gabbert (201) and Blake Bortles (2014), but none have found success.

Jacksonville has been searching for their franchise QB and chasing the success they found with Mark Brunell in the team's early days, and rumor has it – it's not a rumor – that the club will draft generational talent Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

So, can Lawrence overcome a struggling franchise and lead them on a path to greatness, or will the club be his demise?

The team seems poised for change with Meyer leading the way, but college football analyst Matt Leinart argues that the organization will be the key to whether or not Lawrence succeeds at the next level.

"Organizations are the most important thing ... It definitely starts at the top with the decision-makers and building a team around these young QBs – doing whatever it takes to breed success on the field, off the field."

The Jaguars franchise qualified for the playoffs during four of their first five seasons but have since struggled. Since 2000, the Jaguars have only three postseason appearances and one division title.

Jacksonville is one of just four NFL teams to have never made a Super Bowl appearance and ended last season with the worst record in franchise history (1-15).

In addition to the No. 1 pick, the club owns seven total picks in the first four rounds and boasts the most projected cap space in the NFL ($39.39 million), providing the franchise capital to begin a successful rebuild.

However, not everyone is so convinced – including Emmanuel Acho – that Jacksonville can turn it around and Lawrence will be able to overcome what awaits him in Florida's most populous city.

"It's not Trevor Lawrence's fault ... In life and in football, it's not your talent that alone that dictates your success but rather the environment you're in ... I look at those who have come before him ... All these dudes were incredibly talented out of college, but the environment they went to, it didn't cultivate their talent."

Since 2001, 15 QBs have been drafted No. 1 overall. Some have found success, mostly in terms of personal accolades, but none have earned a Super Bowl title.

Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Vick would go on to lead the Falcons to two playoff appearances (2002, 2004) while becoming the first QB in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season in 2006.

The following season, the Houston Texans selected David Carr, who never led the franchise to a winning record in his five seasons.

Next year, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Carson Palmer, who sat his entire rookie campaign. He later won AFC Player of the Year en route to the franchise's first playoff berth since the 1990 season (2005).

The Bengals took another QB No. 1 in 2020, Joe Burrow, who became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for at least 300 yards in three-straight games, but went down with a season-ending injury in Week 11 behind a porous offensive line.

In 2006, Alex Smith was the No. 1 pick by the San Francisco 49ers. He struggled with injuries and inconsistency until 2011, when he finally led the 49ers to their first NFC West title since 2002 and their first NFC Championship game appearance since 1997.

The next year, JaMarcus Russell went to the Las Vegas Raiders and started a total of 25 games before he was released in 2010.

In 2009, it was Matthew Stafford to the Detroit Lions. He made one Pro Bowl (2014) with Detroit and led the Lions to three playoff appearances (2011, 2014, 2016) in his 12 seasons with the club.

The Los Angeles Rams had two No. 1 QB picks: Sam Bradford in 2010 and Jared Goff in 2016. Bradford played five seasons for the Rams but never led them to a winning record. Goff led Los Angeles to its first Super Bowl appearance since 2001 but was traded to the Lions this past offseason.

In 2011, the Carolina Panthers drafted Cam Newton, who won the 2015 NFL MVP while leading the Panthers to a 15-1 record (best in franchise history) and their first Super Bowl appearance since 2003, but was released in 2020.

The next season, Andrew Luck went to the Indianapolis Colts, and led them to four playoff appearances and one AFC Championship berth but retired before the 2019 season, at the age of 29.

In 2015, Jameis Winston was selected No. 1 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guided the Bucs to just one winning season in his five years with Tampa Bay, failing to ever reach the playoffs. The season after he was released, the franchise went on to win a Super Bowl with some guy named Tom.

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns took Baker Mayfield, and in his first NFL appearance, led the Browns to their first win in 19 games, snapping a 635-day winless streak. He found success in 2020 as well, guiding Cleveland to an 11-5 record (best since 1994), a playoff appearance (first since 2002), and their first playoff win since 1994.

The next season, Kyler Murray went to the Arizona Cardinals and despite individual success as the 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, the club has failed to reach the playoffs in Murray's young career.

Lack of success and difficulty staying healthy is just par for the course as a No. 1 pick, but ESPN Jaguars reporter Mike DiRocco expects Lawrence to be able to handle the environment and put Jacksonville into playoff contention early and often.

"The best-case scenario for this team is Trevor Lawrence is the real deal and we see him play as a rookie the way we expect him to ... They have fallen in love with Trevor Lawrence, as they should ... One of the reasons that Urban took the job is because they had the No. 1 pick and the opportunity to get Trevor Lawrence."

Before we find out if Lawrence is the key to success in Jacksonville, first we will have to see if they draft the QB No. 1 overall, and then see what pieces Meyer will add to compliment him.

Maybe Lawrence's generational talent will lead to generational success.

Or, maybe it will be much of the same for the top QB selected.

