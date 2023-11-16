National Football League Travis Kelce's old tweets unearthed; Taco Bell, Olive Garden, Chipotle respond Published Nov. 16, 2023 2:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Swifties have resurfaced Travis Kelce's old tweets from the early 2010s — and they're giving the sports world a good laugh today, as Taylor Swift's fanbase found some hilarious posts from the pop star's new beau.

The current Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end has posted about missing breakfast, giving a (sic) "squirle" a piece of bread that it "straight smashed," taking a classroom "DUB" and eating at places like Taco Bell, Olive Garden and Chipotle.

This prompted some hilarious Swift-themed responses from a few of those popular restaurant brands.

All of the responses referenced lyrics from some of Swift's most popular hits. Olive Garden evokes her 2008 breakout song "Love Story", while Chipotle and Taco Bell pull lyrics from "Anti-hero" and "Karma", respectively, off her 2022 album "Midnights."

"Karma," of course, is the song that Swift went viral last weekend for changing the lyrics to during a concert in Argentina to reference Kelce, who was in attendance alongside her father while the Chiefs were on a bye.

Another old Kelce tweet that resurfaced praised the World Cup and shaded those that do not like soccer — and our friends over at FOX Soccer also had some fun with that one.

Swift is reportedly trying to make a long journey from Brazil this weekend back to the U.S. to watch Kelce and the Chiefs face off against his brother Jason Kelce and her hometown Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl. There are plans in place for the duo's parents to meet for the first time at the game, according to Entertainment Tonight.

It remains to be seen how much that will distract the Chiefs from one of their toughest tests of the season. If anything, Swift's attendance at Travis Kelce's games has been anything but, as the tight end has saved his best performances this season for when the pop star has been in attendance.

Colin Cowherd, however, thinks that the Swift sideshow could finally catch up with the Chiefs as they come up against the team with the best record in the NFL this season. What's more, "The Herd" host is predicting a blowout.

