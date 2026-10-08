2026 NFL Week 5 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

It's not hyperbolic to say that a few teams' seasons are on the line in Week 5. I'm looking at you, Texans and Chargers.

There are also a few early contenders that I'm thinking might be pretenders. New York Giants, anyone?

Here's where I'm putting my money in Week 5.

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The Cowboys are once again a machine on offense, sitting near the top of the league by averaging over 30 points per game. I expect another big offensive performance Thursday night against the reeling Bucs.

Hill's Pick: Cowboys Over 29.5 (-115)

The Eagles are a complete mess offensively, and have key injuries to many of their best players. I don’t think that gets fixed overnight.

Hill's Pick: Eagles Under 17.5 (-140)

A genius. A wizard. Bears head coach Ben Johnson is worthy of all the accolades, winning three games this year with three different starting quarterbacks. That being said, being a road favorite at Lambeau with a backup quarterback has me looking at the Packers.

Hill's Pick: Packers +1.5 (-110)

It’s now or never for the Texans, who can ill afford another loss and an 0-5 start. I’ll go Over the total here considering the Texans look to be improved on offense while their intimidating defense has regressed significantly in 2026.

Hill's Pick: Over 38.5 (-110)

The Dolphins are 0-4 but have been feisty and rather competitive the last couple of weeks against the Chiefs and Vikings. The heat in Miami is a tough obstacle for visitors this time of year. I like the home team to keep it close.

Hill's Pick: Dolphins +7.5 (-110)

The Patriots perhaps saved their season last week with a clutch win in Buffalo. They are 2-2 despite having the most turnovers in the NFL (12). The Raiders have 10 takeaways, also the most in the NFL. There is a lot of randomness when it comes to turnovers. I’ll back the Patriots here, who are due for some better turnover luck.

Hill's Pick: Patriots -3.5 (-110)

The Vikings have issues on offense but do have an excellent kicker in Will Reichard. Reichard is 12-for-12 this year on field goals, averaging three makes per game. Against a shaky Saints defense, I expect him to make a couple of field goals.

Hill's Pick: Will Reichard Over 1.5 Made FGs (-150)

Browns rookie receiver KJ Concepción had a breakout game last week with five catches for 64 yards on eight targets. The week before, he had nine targets against the Panthers. His prop is set at 40.5 this week, which seems a bit low.

Hill's Pick: KJ Concepción Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (-109)

The Colts are playing a road game immediately after traveling back from London last week. The Steelers are home off of extra rest after losing to the rival Browns last week. The rest/travel situation heavily favors the home team.

Hill's Pick: Steelers -2.5 (-110)

The Giants have hung on for close home wins vs. a soft schedule to get to 3-1, but I’ll take them +3.5 this week against a Commanders team that will send injury-prone quarterback Jayden Daniels back onto the field, with perhaps a cumbersome brace on his left elbow.

Hill's Pick: Giants +3.5 (-110)

It hasn’t been pretty for the disappointing Chargers, but they battled in the last two weeks, losing one-score games at Buffalo and Seattle. Eventually, they will win a game, and it might not be this week, but getting 3.5 at home against an underwhelming Broncos team is too good to pass up.

Hill's Pick: Chargers +3.5 (-110)

The Lions are 4-0 on the Over this year. They are very good on offense but abysmal defensively. I’ll stick with their Overs until proven otherwise.

Hill's Pick: Over 54.5 (-110)

These teams have not played this year, but they have met twice in 2026. Seattle won both of those games by a combined score of 54-9. I’ll take the Seahawks to win again.

Hill's Pick: Seahawks -3 (-110)

Last week, I suggested taking Falcons’ star back Bijan Robinson Over his rushing prop and it cashed easily. It’s not fun, but this week I’ll take a shot on the Under, as Robinson draws a solid Baltimore rush defense that is allowing under four yards per carry.

Hill's Pick: Bijan Robinson Under 89.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

An exciting game on Monday night, but there are whispers that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is battling a knee injury. Allen only ran for four yards last week, so with his prop set at 36.5, I’ll go Under.