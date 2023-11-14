Chiefs' Travis Kelce joins Jason Kelce on 'A Philly Special Christmas' single
Not only do the Kelce brothers podcast together, but the pair will duet on a holiday single as well.
Last December, Philadelphia Eagles linemen Lane Johnson, Jordan Matailata and Jason Kelce released an album titled "A Philly Special Christmas," a "collection of holiday tunes celebrating Christmas, friendship and Philadelphia" named for the Eagles' famous trick play in Super Bowl LII.
This year, the melodic trio returns with the assistance of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
In a video posted to social media, Jason asked his brother to join in recording a single for the upcoming album, with the song's theme about a relationship between two brothers.
Travis agreed to Jason's proposal, and will get the opportunity to impress his 12-time Grammy Award-winning significant other — Taylor Swift.
The duet featuring the Kelce brothers will be released on Wednesday.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
'We lost everything we won': Sportsbooks and bettors push over weekend
Monday Night Football highlights: Broncos stun Bills on game-winning field goal
NFL top-10 rankings: Eagles, Chiefs on top; Lions, 49ers rise; Ravens, Jaguars fall
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos: Prediction, odds, picks
Talk the Line: Early breakdown of NFL Week 11 odds
-
9 things we learned in NFL Week 10: Josh Dobbs might be for real; Coach of the Year contenders
Eagles' Jason Kelce reflects on being named 2023 Sexiest Man Alive finalist
2023 NFL MVP race, odds: Mahomes back on top, Stroud enters the fray
-
'We lost everything we won': Sportsbooks and bettors push over weekend
Monday Night Football highlights: Broncos stun Bills on game-winning field goal
NFL top-10 rankings: Eagles, Chiefs on top; Lions, 49ers rise; Ravens, Jaguars fall
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos: Prediction, odds, picks
Talk the Line: Early breakdown of NFL Week 11 odds
-
9 things we learned in NFL Week 10: Josh Dobbs might be for real; Coach of the Year contenders
Eagles' Jason Kelce reflects on being named 2023 Sexiest Man Alive finalist
2023 NFL MVP race, odds: Mahomes back on top, Stroud enters the fray