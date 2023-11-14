National Football League
Chiefs' Travis Kelce joins Jason Kelce on 'A Philly Special Christmas' single
Published Nov. 14, 2023 4:17 p.m. ET

Not only do the Kelce brothers podcast together, but the pair will duet on a holiday single as well. 

Last December, Philadelphia Eagles linemen Lane Johnson, Jordan Matailata and Jason Kelce released an album titled "A Philly Special Christmas," a "collection of holiday tunes celebrating Christmas, friendship and Philadelphia" named for the Eagles' famous trick play in Super Bowl LII. 

This year, the melodic trio returns with the assistance of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

In a video posted to social media, Jason asked his brother to join in recording a single for the upcoming album, with the song's theme about a relationship between two brothers. 

Travis agreed to Jason's proposal, and will get the opportunity to impress his 12-time Grammy Award-winning significant other — Taylor Swift. 

The duet featuring the Kelce brothers will be released on Wednesday. 

