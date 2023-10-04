National Football League
Travis Kelce shouts out Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson for hyping him up to Taylor Swift
Published Oct. 4, 2023

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift romance rumors continue to gain steam, an outcome Kelce himself may not have seen coming after he was unable to give Swift a friendship bracelet he made for her during her summer "Eras Tour" concert series. 

According to Us Weekly, while the couple is still "taking it day by day," Swift has "high hopes" for her relationship with the All-Pro tight end, who she sees as a "normal, nice guy," and Kelce is "completely smitten" by the pop superstar. 

He may have a couple of wing-women to thank for his reportedly burgeoning relationship.

FOX Sports's own Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson pointed out that back on Aug. 3, when the only story connecting Swift and Kelce was his failed friendship bracelet attempt, the two longtime NFL on FOX reporters and avowed Swift fans put in a good word for Kelce on the podcast they co-host together. (The podcast, "Calm Down," also shares a name with one of Swift's biggest hits, "You Need To Calm Down.)

"Taylor, I don't know what you are doing in your life right now besides rocking the world," Andrews said then. "Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic."

Swift was still touring at that point, as Andrews alluded to.

"This is one, Taylor — I know we're not the best of friends, we're not even friends, but I consider you one — take us up on this," Andrews said. "Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America."

Thompson agreed.

"Do it for yourself, do it for us and do it for the people," the "FOX NFL Kickoff host" said. "Because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy."

When Thompson resurfaced the clip Sunday on Instagram, Kelce himself commented.

"You two are something else!!" Kelce wrote, adding some laughing and hands emojis. "I owe you big time!!"

While it's still unclear whether Andrews and Thompson were able to affect Swift's decision to give Kelce a chance, Kelce reportedly has some attributes that Swift really likes.

"[Swift likes that Kelce is] down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame," Us Weekly reported. "She also thinks he's hot."

