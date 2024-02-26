National Football League Travis Kelce said he would marry Katy Perry over Taylor Swift in hilarious 2016 clip Published Feb. 26, 2024 6:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's nothing but a love story between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and music megastar Taylor Swift currently. But Kelce was not exactly singing "You Belong With Me" to Swift eight years ago, long before the two even met.

In a recently resurfaced interview from 2016, a much younger Kelce is asked to choose between Swift and fellow pop stars Katy Perry and Ariana Grande in a game of "Marry, Kiss, Kill." While Kelce makes it clear in the video he does not actually want to "kill" anyone, calling that aspect of the game "messed up," he ranks Grande last — but then ranks Perry above Swift, saying he would "marry" the former and just "kiss" the latter.

The clip is from seven years before Kelce decided to shoot his shot with Swift by attempting to give her a friendship bracelet last summer, which eventually led to a high-profile relationship between the two. At the time the initial interview took place, Kelce was promoting "Catching Kelce," a realty dating show starring him as an eligible bachelor. Obviously, a lot has changed since then — like Kelce becoming a three-time Super Bowl champion, not to mention his current romantic status.

In a way, Kelce did somewhat call his own shot, as he and Swift have smooched in public at several points while celebrating the Chiefs' wins in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl over the past month, as well as at an after party in Las Vegas following the Chiefs' triumph in the big game over the San Francisco 49ers.

But it appears any Swifties worried that Taylor's new lover is about to become a heartbreak prince need to calm down. After all, Kelce journeyed to Australia recently to support Swift in person as her "Eras Tour" concert series swung through Sydney, attending one of his girlfriend's performances after a daytime trip to the zoo.

Ironically, Perry herself also attended that same Swift concert last weekend. The two formerly feuding pop stars have reconciled in recent years and remain supportive of one another, with Perry posting a picture of the two of them on Instagram after the concert. Perry's post also contained a a video of her singing along to Swift's hit "Bad Blood," a song once interpreted by many including Perry to be about her and the late 2010s feud between the two.

And yes, Swift once again altered her "Karma" lyrics for a Kelce shoutout, changing them to be about "the guy on the Chiefs."

In other words, it appears that the resurfaced video is not even a champagne problem for Swift and Kelce, and instead just a reminder of how much things can change with the passage of time.

