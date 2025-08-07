National Football League Travis Hunter Could Change The NFL Forever As A Two-Way Star Updated Aug. 14, 2025 11:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

I am not ready to hand Travis Hunter a gold jacket for his preseason effort as a rare "two-way" standout, but the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft flashes elite playmaking potential as a wide receiver-defensive back with full-time duties on the horizon.

Though the 6-foot, 185-pounder logged around 20 total snaps in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ preseason debut, the sneak peek showed the football world the team’s commitment to a unique plan that could revolutionize the sport.

Hunter, listed as a starter at wide receiver and backup at cornerback on the Jaguars’ initial depth chart, played 18 total snaps, with 10 snaps on offense and eight snaps on defense. While the offensive-defensive split did not meet the Jaguars’ goal of 10 snaps on each side of the ball, the balanced workload suggests the team is committed to deploying the rookie in a way that is similar to his role at Colorado where he was awarded the Heisman Trophy after amassing 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions at wide receiver, while tallying 36 tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defensed at cornerback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his success as a collegiate two-way standout, the skeptics question whether a player can thrive as a full-time starter on each side of the ball. As a former NFL wide receiver-kick returner who spent the last three years of my career at cornerback, I am convinced Hunter can pull off the rare experiment based on his talent, ball skills and instincts as a wide receiver-defensive back.

As an exceptional pass catcher with extraordinary hand-eye coordination and body control, Hunter operates like an MLB centerfielder tracking down fly balls in the alleys. Whether catching slants and digs from the slot, working between the hashes, or picking off passes as a "see ball, get ball" defender, Hunter is a big play waiting to happen whenever he steps between the lines in a teal jersey.

Head coach Liam Coen is intent on maximizing his playmaking potential by utilizing him initially as a slot receiver before expanding his offensive role to include snaps at every position. Defensively, Hunter will play as an outside corner in sub-packages on "get off the field" situations (third-down, red zone, two-minute and end of game) that enable him to play to his strengths as a ball-hawking pass defender.

For a player who logged nearly 85 percent of Colorado’s total snaps, Hunter’s heavy workload should not concern NFL coaches who are not accustomed to working with two-way players. While the Jaguars will undoubtedly monitor Hunter with various tracking devices and assign a coach to manage communication and instruction between him and the coaching staff, the rookie is confident he can handle two-way duties as a pro after successfully playing as a wide receiver and defensive back at the high school and collegiate levels.

When I asked Hunter about the biggest challenge playing on both sides of the ball, he cited "learning the playbook" and understanding the scheme. At Colorado, he played in select packages with a scaled-down offensive playbook that enabled him to play faster due to his mastery of just a few simple concepts. Defensively, Hunter could rely on his superior athleticism, instincts and awareness to excel in the man-to-man and zone concepts employed by the Buffaloes.

With the Jaguars, Hunter’s expansive role as a wideout could make him a full-time offensive player and a part-time defender based on the team’s desire to tap into his explosiveness as an offensive weapon. As Brian Thomas Jr. sees more double coverage in 2025 due to his spectacular rookie season, the Jaguars need a viable WR2 to win against single coverage. Hunter is the top candidate for the job as a nifty slot receiver with sticky hands and exceptional running skills. Although he needs to polish his route-running ability, he should excel on in-breaking routes between the numbers that enable him to weave between defenders who are unable to match his stop-start quickness and burst. Additionally, Hunter’s presence as a slot defender will allow Trevor Lawrence to target him quickly on various RPO concepts that feature slants and bubble screens from the inside receiver.

As Hunter grows more comfortable with the playbook, the Jaguars could place him on the outside in heavy formations (multi-tight end sets) to take advantage of the single-high coverage most opponents utilize to defend run-heavy personnel packages. Considering how Lawrence wants to push the ball down the field, Hunter’s speed and ball skills make him a threat on "50-50" balls against one-on-one coverage. Moreover, the rookie’s knack for acrobatic catches will expand the strike zone, particularly down in the red zone, where quarterbacks are instructed to throw alley-oops away from snug defenders.

With those same ball skills translating into turnovers on defense, Hunter has a chance to spark a Jaguars squad that desperately needs more scoring and takeaways to climb back into contention. Though skeptics wonder if a player can play at an All-Pro level on each side of the ball, the Jaguars have a plan to unleash the most decorated player in college football history as a two-way playmaker who could change the pro game forever.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

What did you think of this story?

share