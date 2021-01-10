National Football League Top Plays: Super Wild Card Sunday 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There is nothing quite like playoff football.

NFL Super Wild Card Saturday provided all of the excitement and jaw-dropping plays you have come to expect from the NFL Playoffs, and the good news is we get to do it all over again for Super Wild Card Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans face off first in a rematch of last years AFC Divisional Round matchup, and then the No. 2 New Orleans Saints play host to the No. 7 Chicago Bears, followed by the No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers facing the No. 6 Cleveland Browns.

Game-breaking speed by Lamar Jackson

In a half where the Titans did a good job of containing Lamar Jackson, all it took was one play for the dynamic quarterback to show why he is the reigning NFL MVP.

This incredible 48-yard touchdown run tied the game for the Ravens ...

... and simulataneously set social media on fire.

A.J. Brown makes his presence felt early

Titans Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown drew the matchup of the Ravens' top cornerback in Marlon Humphrey, but on the Titans' second drive, Brown proved that was no problem.

First, he snagged this over the shoulder catch for a 28 yard completion.

And then he capped the drive off with a 10 yard touchdown reception – both catches coming with Humphrey covering him.

This looks familiar

Malcolm Butler getting an interception in a big playoff game, what else is new?

He first made a name for himself with a game-sealing interception against the Seattle Seahawks as a member of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, and now, six years later, he is still racking up turnovers in the postseason.

The Titans turned this interception into a field goal to take a 10-0 lead - a deficit Lamar Jackson has never overcome in his career with the Ravens. But his big rushing TD above was a good way to try to shake off that trend.

