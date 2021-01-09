National Football League Top Plays: Super Wild Card Saturday 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Playmaking becomes a little more vital once the postseason hits.

Saturday represents the first day of the 2020-21 NFL playoffs, beginning with an AFC matchup between the No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at the No. 2 Buffalo Bills, followed by NFC tilts between the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams and No. 3 Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest, and the No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to take on the No. 4 Washington Football Team.

Throughout the day, we're bringing you the top plays – and commentary – from the opening day of Super Wild Card weekend!

Indy on the board first

Michael Pittman Jr. got the Colts square into scoring range with this leaping catch.

The Colts were unable to punch in a touchdown, instead settling for a field goal from Rodrigo Blankenship to take a 3-0 lead.

The Allen-Diggs connection

The first big pass play from Josh Allen to superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs is in the books.

Allen has arrived

A few plays after that dime to Diggs, Allen fakes the run, and as he's going down, he tosses – literally – this touchdown pass to Dawson Knox, giving Buffalo a 7-3 lead.

The internet liked this play, and it also likes Allen.

Taylor Time

It's still early in the first half, but Jonathan Taylor is having a stellar playoff debut, and now has his first postseason score.

It appears Indy has a future superstar on its hands.

Holding on

The Colts have taken an early 10-7 lead in Buffalo, forcing the Bills into three three-and-outs in their first four possessions.

However, with first-and-goal from the Buffalo 4-yard line, the Colts were unable to put points on the board, turning the ball over on downs, a huge stop for the Buffalo defense.

First, the Bills stopped Taylor on third down.

And then, Philip Rivers' pass to Pittman was a little long on fourth down.

Not many agreed with the call to go for it on fourth down as opposed to kicking the field goal.

Toe tap-estry

Yes, this was a work of art from Gabriel Davis.

The officials reviewed the call but ultimately ruled it a completed pass.

Even Allen knew that was a close one.

Allen's artistry

Allen and Davis connected again on the same drive, with Allen avoiding the pressure and throwing across his body for the completion.

See the big man run

Don't let 6'5", 237-pound frame fool you – the young man can move.

First, he takes the ball to the Indy 5-yard line with this 16-yard dash.

Then, he punches it in a play later.

People are impressed.

Low-light

After a field goal gave Buffalo a 17-10 lead early in the second half, the Colts responded with a 14-play drive that drained 7:33 off the clock.

However, that drive ended with nothing to show for it, after Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 33-yard field goal attempt.

The reviews for Blankenship were not good.

