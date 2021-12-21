National Football League NFL Top Plays: Rams, Eagles win Tuesday night games on FOX 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Rounding out Week 15 action, Seahawks-Rams and WFT-Eagles kicked off on Tuesday on FOX.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, today's games were moved due to an influx of COVID-19 cases for both teams.

The Rams continued to ride their wave of momentum, winning their third straight game to advance to 10-4 and into a first-place tie with the Cardinals for first place in the NFC West.

Over in the NFC East, the Eagles broke their tie with the WFT to take sole possession of second place in the NFC East at 7-7 and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Here are the top plays from Tuesday's games.

Philadelphia Eagles 27, Washington Football Team 17

FIRST QUARTER

The best way to get started as a defense is forcing a turnover, which is what the Washington Football Team was able to do on the first drive of the game, recording an interception.

And this one was a pick unlike any other.

That set up an Antonio Gibson touchdown to give Washington the lead.

SECOND QUARTER

After dropping the pass that led to an interception in the first quarter, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert more than made up for it with a spectacular catch in the second quarter.

The Eagles eventually found the end zone towards the end of the half, with Jalen Hurts scoring on a quarterback sneak.

THIRD QUARTER

The Eagles started the third quarter how they ended the second, with a Hurts rushing touchdown.

This time, giving the Eagles the lead.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Football Team drew closer with the Eagles in the fourth quarter when Jaret Patterson scored his first touchdown of his career.

But once again, Hurts found a way to respond.

This time, he threw a touchdown pass to Greg Ward to extend the Eagles lead to 27-17. That would be the final score.

Los Angeles Rams 20, Seattle Seahawks 10

FIRST QUARTER

After a dominant three-sack performance in Week 14, Aaron Donald carried over that momentum to Week 15 early against the Seahawks.

SECOND QUARTER

Much like the Rams, the Seahawks defense made their presence felt early with a Quandre Diggs interception.

It was his fifth interception of the season.

In his fifth game with the Rams, Von Miller finally recorded his first sack to derail a Seahawks drive.

THIRD QUARTER

The Seahawks and Rams opened the third quarter exchanging scores to bring their game to life.

First, the Seahawks marched down the field to take the lead thanks to a Rashaad Penny touchdown.

The Rams immediately responded, relying on Cooper Kupp to tie the game.

FOURTH QUARTER

When the fourth quarter came around, the Rams continued to ride the hot hands of Kupp, who found the end zone for a second time to give them a 17-10 lead.

The Seahawks tried to rally late, but a non-call on this play more or less snuffed it out.

That would prove to be enough for the Rams to secure a 20-10 win and advance to 10-4 on the season.

