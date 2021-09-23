National Football League Thursday Night Football Top Moments: Carolina Panthers visit Houston Texans 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off with an intriguing matchup, as Sam Darnold and the undefeated Carolina Panthers are in Houston to take on the Texans .

Houston (1-1) is led by QB Davis Mills, a rookie third-rounder from Stanford getting his first career start after 11-year veteran and starter Tyrod Taylor was placed on the injured reserve list on Tuesday following a hamstring injury sustained in Week 2's contest against the Cleveland Browns.

On the other side, Carolina's defense has proven to be the best in the business through two weeks. The Panthers rank No. 1 in scoring defense (10.5 PPG allowed), total defense (190 total YPG allowed), rushing defense (46.5 YPG allowed), passing defense (143.5 YPG allowed), sacks (10) and QB hits (21).

The Texans are 4-1 in their last five Thursday games, while the Panthers are looking for their first 3-0 since 2015 – the year of their last Super Bowl appearance.

Here are the top moments from Thursday's matchup.

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

FIRST QUARTER

DJ Moore was the star of Carolina's show in the opening frame, hauling in one monster pass after another to move the Panthers downfield.

Midway through the first, the Panthers took an early lead, thanks to this sneaky 5-yard touchdown run from Darnold.

SECOND QUARTER

Moore, who had five catches for 76 yards in the first quarter, picked up right where he left off in the second …

… but things started to get rocky for the Panthers as the second frame continued.

First, star running back Christian McCaffrey exited the game with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Then, Houston came up with a huge stop and took over on downs when backup running back Chuba Hubbard wasn't able to get it done on fourth-and-1.

Houston made a late surge at the bottom of the frame as Brandin Cooks got in on the action, connecting with Mills for the big gain …

… which set up this touchdown score from Anthony Miller to make it a one-point game.

Heading into the break, the Texans trailed the Panthers 7-6 after Joey Slye missed the extra point.

In the first half, Darnold went 13-of-20 for 158 yards and one rushing touchdown, while Mills was 9-for-11 for 79 yards and one score.

THIRD QUARTER

Misfortune struck the Panthers at the top of the third when Carolina's first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn – the No. 8 overall selection in the 2021 Draft – was carted to the locker room with a non-contact foot injury. He did not return.

The Panthers weren't down for long. Carolina extended its lead midway through the third thanks to this 7-yard rush from rookie tight end Tommy Tremble.

FOURTH QUARTER

Tremble stayed hot to open the final frame, snagging this 30-yard dime from Darnold to move the chains.

After both teams exchanged field goals, the Panthers led 17-9 with 9:09 left to play.

