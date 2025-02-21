National Football League Top 10 2025 NFL free-agent DBs: Vikings, 49ers face tough decisions Published Feb. 21, 2025 8:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If NFL teams are going to pay receivers a ton of money in free agency, they really should do the same for the players tasked with lining up across from them and keeping them in check. They're starting to, actually. Six defensive backs now make $20 million a year or more, and the best of this year's free agents are in good position to join them.

The top three defensive backs in our top 10 are all from teams that have their hands full in free agency. In our Top 100 2025 free agents overall, Byron Murphy Jr. is one of six Vikings in the top 50, Charvarius Ward is the best of three 49ers in our top 26, and D.J. Reed is the highest-ranked of eight Jets on the list. You can't keep them all, as they say, but premium defensive backs are often valued above nearly all positions.

Here are the top 10 defensive backs available in free agency, with 10 more who will also hit the open market.

(Top-100 ranking in parentheses)

10. Asante Samuel Jr. , CB, Chargers (36)

Samuel, 25, missed most of 2024 with stinger issues in his neck and shoulders, and the Chargers got strong play from rookie Tarheeb Still filling in. Samuel has expressed an interest in staying in Los Angeles. Does he take a multiyear deal in the $12-14 million a year range, or a one-year deal to set himself up for a bigger payday in 2026?

9. Carlton Davis , CB, Lions (33)

Davis was traded by the Bucs in part because he couldn't stay healthy, and he played well for Detroit before missing the playoffs with a fractured jaw. When healthy, the 28-year-old is a solid cover corner — PFF had him graded as the league's 21st corner, matching his ranking from three years ago when he got three years and $44 million from the Bucs. He's likely in position for the same kind of money. Will the Lions let him walk after using their top two picks on corners last year?

8. Tre'von Moehrig , S, Raiders (32)

Moehrig, 25, is an attack piece near the line of scrimmage, one of the best young run-stopping safeties in football. Las Vegas has close to $90 million in available cap space, but he'll be one of the most coveted safeties in this free-agent class, potentially drawing $15 million a year and setting himself up to draw more national love if he goes to a more prominent defense.

7. Camryn Bynum , S, Vikings (28)

Bynum, 26, is yet another big-dollar decision for Minnesota. He had three interceptions in 2024, giving him eight in four seasons. There should be a push to lock him up ahead of free agency, especially if Harrison Smith decides to retire, but if not, he'll challenge Holland and Hufanga as the most expensive safeties in this class.

6. Talanoa Hufanga , S, 49ers (26)

Injuries have limited Hufanga's production the past two seasons. He played in just seven games last year due to wrist and ankle injuries after missing the last seven games of 2023 because of an ACL knee injury that required surgery. But when healthy, the 25-year-old former All-Pro is one of the best playmaking defensive backs in the league.

5. Justin Reid , S, Chiefs (21)

Reid is one of the strongest leaders in the Kansas City locker room, which is likely why other teams will pay him a little extra to bring those intangibles to their city. Statistically, he is about as consistent as can be. He rarely misses games, and he always seems to put up 80 or more tackles a season. He's 27 and should help a team looking to ascend to playoff contention.

4. Jevon Holland , S, Dolphins (19)

It's been an up-and-down career for Holland, who has played in four different defensive systems since coming into the league. Under Brian Flores in 2021 and Vic Fangio in 2023, Holland earned PFF grades of 84.7 and 90.4 — both exceptional. But under Josh Boyer in 2022 and Anthony Weaver in 2024, Holland scored poorly: 72.3 and 63.0. Miami and/or Holland might feel like a change of scenery is best. He still has the potential to be one of the league's best safeties. Maybe in Philly with Fangio?

3. D.J. Reed , CB, Jets (16)

Reed is 28 and should have at least two more years of quality play. He has served as CB2 behind Sauce Gardner in New York, but it's possible that some NFL teams see Reed as a fringe CB1. Would a team like the Patriots bring in Reed to pair with Christian Gonzalez? Or might a contender like the Vikings make a pitch? After Reed's time in New York, Minnesota's stability and Super Bowl relevance might appeal to him.

2. Charvarius Ward , CB, 49ers (10)

San Francisco's top cover corner dealt with a tumultuous season that included a nagging hamstring issue and the tragic death of his 1-year-old daughter due to heart complications. Ward, 28, finished with 54 combined tackles and seven pass breakups in 12 games. He said he might be looking for a fresh start in a new location after battling through a trying season on and off the field in San Francisco.

1. Byron Murphy Jr. , CB, Vikings (8)

Murphy, 27, had six interceptions and 81 tackles in 2024, a central piece of the defense that led the NFL in takeaways. He went to Minnesota on a two-year, $18 million deal, but he should join the $20 million-a-year club as the top corner in this year's class. Minnesota has the cap space to keep a top free agent. Do the Vikings put that money into Darnold, or into keeping more of the five other guys they have in our top 50?

10 MORE NAMES TO WATCH: Paulson Adebo, CB, Saints; Julian Blackmon, S, Colts: Jeremy Chinn, S, Commanders; Rasul Douglas, CB, Bills; Stephon Gilmore, CB, Vikings; Mike Hilton, DB, Bengals; Donte Jackson, CB, Steelers; Jourdan Lewis, CB, Cowboys; Elijah Molden, S, Chargers; Justin Simmons, S, Falcons

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

