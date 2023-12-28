National Football League Tommy DeVito on what he learned during run as Giants' starter: 'I belong in the NFL' Published Dec. 28, 2023 4:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"DeVitomania" might be over in New York, at least for the time being, but that doesn't mean QB Tommy DeVito didn't learn some important lessons during his time as the New York Giants' starting signal-caller.

In light of Brian Daboll's decision to bench DeVito for Tyrod Taylor ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), DeVito discussed a key lesson he learned during his improbable run as New York's starter.

"That I belong," DeVito said when addressing his biggest takeaway from the last couple of months, per NBC Sports. "In the NFL, specifically. I mean, just to go out and to prove that to myself. To the younger me, to the me that was training to be here to this point. That's all it is."

DeVito, an undrafted rookie, took over as the Giants' signal-caller after Taylor and the previous starter, Daniel Jones, both went down with injuries. After leading the 2–8 Giants to three straight upset victories, DeVito became a league-wide sensation while playing for his hometown team. During that stretch, the New Jersey native threw for 592 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

However, the young QB's struggles over the last two games have given way for Taylor to take over the starting job, as the Giants' offense failed to score a single TD during DeVito's last six quarters of play.

During a season in which numerous backup QBs have been forced into starting roles due to injuries, DeVito certainly made himself stand out during his remarkable run. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if "DeVitomania" will get another opportunity in the league.

