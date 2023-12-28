National Football League
Tommy DeVito on what he learned during run as Giants' starter: 'I belong in the NFL'
National Football League

Tommy DeVito on what he learned during run as Giants' starter: 'I belong in the NFL'

Published Dec. 28, 2023 4:02 p.m. ET

"DeVitomania" might be over in New York, at least for the time being, but that doesn't mean QB Tommy DeVito didn't learn some important lessons during his time as the New York Giants' starting signal-caller.

In light of Brian Daboll's decision to bench DeVito for Tyrod Taylor ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), DeVito discussed a key lesson he learned during his improbable run as New York's starter. 

"That I belong," DeVito said when addressing his biggest takeaway from the last couple of months, per NBC Sports. "In the NFL, specifically. I mean, just to go out and to prove that to myself. To the younger me, to the me that was training to be here to this point. That's all it is."

DeVito, an undrafted rookie, took over as the Giants' signal-caller after Taylor and the previous starter, Daniel Jones, both went down with injuries. After leading the 2–8 Giants to three straight upset victories, DeVito became a league-wide sensation while playing for his hometown team. During that stretch, the New Jersey native threw for 592 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. 

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the young QB's struggles over the last two games have given way for Taylor to take over the starting job, as the Giants' offense failed to score a single TD during DeVito's last six quarters of play.

During a season in which numerous backup QBs have been forced into starting roles due to injuries, DeVito certainly made himself stand out during his remarkable run. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if "DeVitomania" will get another opportunity in the league. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Broncos bench Russell Wilson; QB is 'looking forward to what's next'

Broncos bench Russell Wilson; QB is 'looking forward to what's next'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes