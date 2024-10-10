National Football League Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's updated Top 5 teams? Updated Oct. 10, 2024 9:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season is upon us, but before the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers kick off on Thursday night, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to reveal his current power rankings.

As Brady said, it's been a "crazy" five weeks of football already this year, but some of the league's elite teams continue to cement themselves in the top tier as expected, while one massive surprise stays near the top due to an undefeated record. Check out Brady's full analysis here:

Tom Brady's Week 5 Power Rankings | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

[ Check out our hub for all things Tom Brady here! ]

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's who the GOAT has ranked as his Top 5 teams entering Week 6!

Week 5 result: Defeated Cincinnati Bengals, 41-38 (OT)

Brady's thoughts: "They pulled out a huge win in one of the great games of the year, beating Cincy on the road. They started 0-2, and now they've won three straight games against some really good football teams. The offense under Todd Monken has been unbelievable, led by Lamar [Jackson]. The true sign of a tough team is running the football and stopping the run, and you guessed it right, the Ravens are No. 1 in both categories. Yup, Bill Belichick approves of that.

"They've got the Commanders this week. Let's see how they do against this young stud Jayden Daniels."

Ravens RB Derrick Henry has rushed for 442 yards and scored five touchdowns in the Ravens' three-game winning streak. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Week 5 result: Bye

Brady's thoughts: "Yeah, I'm covering them this week, but they're coming off their bye week and I'm fired up for Lions-Cowboys in America's Game of the Week in Dallas. Jared Goff and the Lions are so impressive offensively like they were against Seattle in Week 4, especially that 100% completion percentage from Jared. What!?!? I never even did that.

"It's a big game as the Cowboys are coming off a last-minute win over Pittsburgh. This is one to watch."

Jared Goff completed all 18 passes he threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' Week 4 win over the Seahawks. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

3. Houston Texans (4-1) (Last week 3)

Week 5 result: Defeated Buffalo Bills, 23-20

Brady's thoughts: "They're 4-1. They've got my No. 3 spot for the second straight week. Yeah, it was a little up and down, but they got it done when it mattered [against the Bills]. [Ka'imi] Fairbairn drilled a 59-yard field goal against Buffalo with no time left. I'm hoping Nico Collins can get healthy, and props to the [defense], stepping up against Josh Allen.

"There's a lot of reasons to love the Texans. But guess what, they've got three of their next four on the road, starting with a trip to [play the Patriots in] Foxborough on Sunday."

C.J. Stroud is third in the league in passing (1,385 yards) through the first five weeks. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Week 5 result: Defeated New York Jets, 23-17

Brady's thoughts: "They're 5-0. Everyone knows that. That was totally expected, right? Especially with J.J. McCarthy getting hurt. But guess what? Sam Darnold comes in and he kept it rolling as the Vikings stay undefeated. They won in London, an international road victory. Congrats. That Vikings D, they're killing it and playing at a high level in every area. They picked off Aaron Rodgers three times. Every single defensive category, they're one of the best in the league right now. They get a little rest before they got Detroit in Week 7."

Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore (2) recorded the game-sealing interception in their win over the Jets. Minnesota ranks fourth in scoring defense (15.2 points allowed per game) this season. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Week 5 result: Defeated New Orleans Saints, 26-13

Brady's thoughts: "Yup, they're 5-0. We knew that and we actually kind of expected that, too. They continue to find a way. They've dealt with a lot of injuries this year. Patrick [Mahomes] was unfazed early going against a really tough Saints D. They're a total, complete football team. They can win on offense. They can win on defense. They can win with the running game and the pass game. They're good in a lot of areas, and they're No. 1 on my list until someone can find a way to take them out.

"Some great games this coming weekend. Let's see who finishes atop the power rankings after Week 6."

Patrick Mahomes threw for a season-high 331 yards in the Chiefs' win over the Saints on Monday. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share