Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks jump into Top 5

Week 3 of the NFL season is behind us, and as we get ready for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants to kick off Week 4, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady is ready to reveal the updated power rankings of his Top 5 teams in the league!

A couple NFC squads off to surprising 3-0 starts crack the list for the first time, but who comes in first between the AFC heavyweights in Kansas City and Buffalo?

Here's who Brady has ranked as his five best teams after Week 3!

5. Houston Texans (2-1, Last Week: 3)

Week 3 result: Lost to Minnesota Vikings, 34-7

Brady's thoughts: "I know they lost to Minnesota, but this team still deserves to be in the top five right now. C.J. Stroud — they've got a lot of offensive weapons — they're going to bounce back quickly against the Jags. I know their offensive line has a little room for improvement. They've given up a lot of sacks in the last few games. I know this Texans team, they're going to be in contention all season long."

C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense had their hands full with the Vikings defense on Sunday, but Tom Brady thinks they'll bounce back. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

4. Seattle Seahawks (3-0, Last Week: Unranked)

Week 3 result: Defeated Miami Dolphins, 24-3

Brady's thoughts: "Don't sleep on the team in the Pacific Northwest. Mike Macdonald, the first-year head coach, he's got them off to a 3-0 start and he's turned around that defense. They're in the top five in the league right now. They ranked 30th last season. Geno [Smith], D.K. [Metcalf], looking so solid to start the year. But they're going to be tested — they head to Detroit on Monday night to take on the Lions. That's going to be a great game."

The Seahawks defense has had one of the biggest turnarounds in the NFL this season under new head coach Mike Macdonald. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

3. Minnesota Vikings (3-0, Last Week: Unranked)

Week 3 result: Defeated Houston Texans, 34-7

Brady's thoughts: "Just how you scripted it. You lose your quarterback in free agency, so you draft one in the first round. He gets injured, so you bring in Sam Darnold [for] a 3-0 start? It's been his fourth team in five seasons. I can't say enough good things about what I've seen from him this year. And my old teammate KOC, Kevin O'Connell. He could be the frontrunner — I know this is early — for Coach of the Year. He's got them off to a 3-0 start.

"And what about this Vikings defense? Sixteen sacks to lead the league so far this year. Unbelievable job by Brian Flores. They've got a big game against the Packers coming up on Sunday. The NFC North is going to be a lot of fun to watch this year."

Tom Brady thinks that the work his former backup QB Kevin O'Connell has done with Sam Darnold and the Vikings so far makes him an early Coach of the Year candidate. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

2. Buffalo Bills (3-0, Last Week: 2)

Week 3 result: Defeated Jacksonville Jaguars, 47-10

Brady's thoughts: "I know sometimes it's hard for me to say that, but when this offense is clicking, they are so tough to stop. We saw it the other night. They were clicking — 47 points and 34 in the first half. Josh Allen, he looks like the best version of Josh Allen. I love when he spreads the ball around and uses all of those weapons. He had 10 different players have catches. Four had touchdowns.

"Their schedule gets tougher. They've got three straight road games. They've got the Ravens, they've got the Texans, they've got the Jets. We're going to see if they can keep this offense going. ‘Sunday Night Football' this week, Josh and Lamar [Jackson]. I can't wait for that."

Josh Allen and the Bills are off to such a good start this season that even old rival Tom Brady has to give them credit. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0, Last Week: 1)

Week 3 result: Defeated Atlanta Falcons, 22-17

Brady's thoughts: "I know they haven't looked like the normal dominant Chiefs, but they're finding ways to win, and great teams do that. They always find a way when it matters. This team's done that. Patrick [Mahomes] has done a great job. He's got a great connection with Rashee Rice in his second year. A great job by Carson Steele filling in for [Isiah] Pacheco. He had 72 yards the other day for that offense.

"It's only a matter of time before that Patrick-Travis [Kelce] connection starts humming like always. It could be this Sunday against the Chargers in L.A."

They may not be winning pretty, but Patrick Mahomes and the defending champs are all smiles at 3-0. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brady's final thoughts: "Week 4 is loaded with great games. I can't wait to see how this weekend unfolds, and I can't wait to see how these rankings look next week."

