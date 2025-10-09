Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 'You Can't Argue' With the GOAT's New No. 1

For the second straight week, Tom Brady has a new No. 1 team in his power rankings.

The Detroit Lions only lasted one week at the top thanks to their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills, who had been ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, for the first few weeks, were also upset in primetime in Week 6. Suffice it to say, there's no clear picture of who the top teams are in the NFL right now, and Brady senses that.

"Everyone, buckle up because if Week 6 is any indication, we're in for an insane NFL season. We're about to throw records out the window," Brady said as he took his best guess at who the top 10 teams are in the league through the first third of the season.

Tom Brady's Week 6 Power Rankings 🚨

Brady’s thoughts: "At No. 1, yeah, that's right, it's Shake ‘N Bake time in Tampa! This whole top 10 could be shuffled in a lot of ways, but the one thing you can’t argue is that the Bucs are deserving of the top spot. Now, let's get the wide receiver room healthy!"

"I'll be honest, I didn't see this one coming. Daniel Jones and the Colts are No. 2? They haven't faced many real challenges so far on the schedule. But 5-1 is hard to ignore. Tell the truth: You didn't see this one coming, either."

Daniel Jones rushed for his fourth touchdown of the season on Sunday, giving him 12 total touchdowns on the season as he's statically been one of the league's top quarterbacks this year. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"Green Bay was led by Josh Jacobs and the ground game with two tuddies [against the Cincinnati Bengals], which will continue to open things up for Jordan Love and the rest of that offense. They sit at No. 3 this week."

"Detroit falls to No. 4 after dropping one in primetime at Arrowhead. I know Chiefs and Eagles fans might have something to say seeing their teams a few spots back. But this isn't math class, the transitive property doesn't apply to football."

"The game I called in Baltimore this weekend isn't going to go down as the most beautiful football game ever played, but the Rams defense did what they were supposed to do against a backup quarterback. You don't complain about wins on a cross-country road trip. So, LA climbs up to No. 5."

Rams LB Nate Landman (right) had 17 total tackles in the Rams' victory over the Ravens in Week 6. The 17 tackles were the most by a Rams player since 2000, and it helped Landman win Tom Brady's "LFG Player of the Game." (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Are the Chiefs back? Well, they're back in Tom Brady's top 10, thanks to Patrick Mahomes playing at an elite level again to help beat the Lions in Week 6. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)