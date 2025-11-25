Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: NFC North Dominates, Pats Receive Highest Ranking Yet

Thanksgiving week has arrived, and we might have a clear top division in the NFL this season.

Three teams in the NFC North sit in the top 10 of Tom Brady's latest power rankings. Two of them will actually go head-to-head on Thanksgiving Day, with Brady on the call for the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions matchup (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). But those two teams trail the 8-3 Chicago Bears. While the Minnesota Vikings lag behind the rest of the division, Brady's throwing shots at another team in this week's power rankings.

"Around the rest of the league, it's chaos as usual. I did the whole big thing last week that they're circling the wagons in Buffalo and that the Bills are back. It turns out the Bills actually aren't back," Brady said before unveiling his latest power rankings. Here's a full look at his top 10.

Tom Brady's Week 12 Power Rankings 🚨

Jahmyr Gibbs scored the game-winning touchdown in the Lions' win over the Giants in Week 12. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Micah Parsons and the Packers' defense shined against the Vikings on Sunday. They'll need to do it again against the Lions on Thanksgiving. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Brady’s thoughts: "The Seahawks barely survived against the Titans. But at the end of the day, you know I care more about the W than style points. Plus, no turnovers on offense for the Seahawks for once."

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 167 receiving yards in the Seahawks' Week 12 win over the Titans. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images

"I watched the Eagles implode in the second half in Dallas, but I'm still not giving up on this team. They played one of the hardest schedules in the NFL and they still sit at 8-3. They need to figure out some of these misfires on offense, but I've still got faith in the champs as the temperatures start to drop."

"The Broncos rest up this week with a well-timed bye and will look to keep the [eight-game winning] streak going against the Commanders next week. I know Sean Payton will have his squad ready to avoid a potential trap."

Bo Nix and the Broncos are in the driver's seat in the AFC West race. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"Again, no style points as the Patriots' dreaded rival Joe Flacco hung around for four quarters, but [Mike] Vrabel and the Pats ended up taking care of business and sit firmly in the No. 2 spot."

"Making their debut in the No. 1 spot is a Rams team you know I've loved all season long. They dismantled a strong Tampa team at home on Sunday night and look poised to make a deep run into the playoffs. The only question I have: Are they peaking too early in LA? It's a good problem to have."