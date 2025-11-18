Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: TB12 Releases His 'Most Controversial' Ranks Yet

If you want hot takes, Tom Brady has you covered with his latest power rankings.

"I think I'm about to release my most controversial power rankings to date," Brady said. "I already know this is going to start some conversations in the comments."

Those discussions might include Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts fans. Brady dropped the Chiefs to 10 after their loss to the Denver Broncos, and took the Colts completely out, coming off their bye week. But for the first time in a few weeks, Brady's No. 1 team remained on top.

Let's get into his top 10.

Tom Brady's Week 11 Power Rankings 🚨 Tom Brady lists his top 10 teams for Week 11 which include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and more!

Brady’s thoughts: "Philly stays in the top spot with a huge win on Sunday night against the Lions. It really hasn't been that pretty all season long for the Eagles, and this game was no different. But we've seen this at different times over the last few seasons, so I'm giving the defending champions the benefit of the doubt. That locker room, they're not worried about style points. They're just worried about getting to San Francisco in February.

"Me and KB (Kevin Burkhardt) are on the call this weekend as they head to Dallas. That's a classic NFC East matchup. Let's see if they can keep things rolling."

"The Rams took control of the NFC West with a win against Seattle. That defense for the Rams stepped up with four interceptions, which I love to see. You've gotta be able to win in multiple ways to be great in this league. The Rams, they're showing they can do that. I'm telling you, the defense might be back this year."

The Rams' defense came up with four interceptions of Sam Darnold in their win over the Seahawks on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Mile High was rocking as Denver held off the Chiefs in a great game. This Denver defense has the potential to be an all-time unit at this rate. I trust Sean Payton to keep this squad focused."

"The Pats, they overcame a slow start against the Jets, but they still sit at No. 4 this week. It was a huge game from Drake ‘Drake Maye’ Maye. That's an awesome nickname. I missed out there."

Drake Maye leads the league in passing yards and has the Patriots at 9-2. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"They survived five lead changes in a classic against the Bucs. That felt a little bit like a playoff game, but I think it's a good representation about Josh Allen, how good they are and what they're going to look like in the playoffs."

"If you're going to comment about the Chiefs being in the top 10, I want you to do something real quick: close your eyes and visualize. It's January. It's cold out. Patrick Mahomes has the ball with five minutes left. How do you think that story is going to end? They're just a cheat code for power rankings. If we're being honest, you're lucky they're not higher."

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are 5-5, but Tom Brady has faith in them to succeed in January and February. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)