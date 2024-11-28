National Football League Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 13: Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle Updated Nov. 28, 2024 9:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For each game he broadcasts during the 2024 NFL season all the way through Super Bowl LIX, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady is awarding his LFG Player of the Game to that one player he sees on the field who makes him say …

"LET'S F***ING GO!!!"

In Week 13, the honor went to Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle after their 27-20 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. Dallas improved to 5-7 with the win, keeping its faint playoff hopes alive as it looks to make a surprise run down the stretch.

Dowdle also made some surprise runs on Thursday for a Cowboys team that's struggled to find great production on the ground this season. He rushed for 112 yards on 22 carries (5.1 yards per carry) and a touchdown while adding three receptions in the victory. His 22-yard rush in the first quarter was the first time a Cowboys running back ran for a 20-yard gain this season, as Dowdle also became the first Dallas player in 26 games to rush for 100 yards.

As Dallas was finally able to find success on the ground, Dowdle credited his offensive line for Thursday's performance.

"Those guys up front, man, you gotta give out the credit to them," Dowdle told Brady. "Getting it started, just get a little bit of space and we was able to make it go. Started off strong early and ended up getting back to it in that third quarter and paid off well for us."

Dallas moved the ball well for the first three quarters of Thursday's game, scoring on five of its first eight possessions. Dowdle's 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter wound up being the difference in Thursday's game.

The strong performance from the Cowboys' offense came as they were dealt another blow to their offense. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was on the sideline for much of the second half after suffering an apparent injury.

But the Cowboys were able to persevere, winning their second straight game.

"Like you said, it's just adversity," Dowdle said when Brady asked how the Cowboys have remained positive through this stretch. "It's been man up, man down for us. That's the mentality we've been going in with. Everybody practices and preps well. Just got to stay ready and everybody been ready for when that opportunity came and made the most of their opportunities.

"So, that's what we've been dealing with, that's what we've been hit with. The guys have been able to handle it well. Gotta keep it going."

Now, the Cowboys will get 10 days of rest before they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.

"Come out here with the same game plan," Dowdle said on what the team has to do in order to win their third straight game. "Go out there and try to put it together - running it, throwing it and playing a complete football game, all three phases. Special teams, offense and defense are thinking if we do that, we'll be able to get that win."

