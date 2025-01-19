National Football League Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for the Divisional Round: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Published Jan. 19, 2025 12:47 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For each game he broadcasts during the 2024 NFL season all the way through Super Bowl LIX, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady is awarding his LFG Player of the Game to that one player he sees on the field who makes him say …

"LET'S F***ING GO!!!"

In the divisional round, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took home the award after leading his team to a monumental 45-31 upset over the Detroit Lions. The win marked one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL playoff history, and Daniels moved one game closer to becoming the first rookie quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Commanders' Jayden Daniels

Daniels made several pivotal plays on Saturday night. He torched the Lions' secondary, particularly in the second quarter. He guided the Commanders to a lead over the Lions in the highest-scoring quarter in NFL playoff history, as he completed 14 of 21 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns with a 137.4 passer rating in the first half.

Daniels didn't add too many yards in the second half, but he continued to execute on plays when they mattered the most. He converted on two fourth-down attempts, running for a 3-yard gain on a fourth-and-2 and targeting Terry McLaurin on a fourth-and-1, to set up touchdowns.

In the final five minutes, Daniels made another big throw. He connected with backup tight end John Bates for a 20-yard gain on a third down that helped the Commanders run the clock even more.

Those plays made Brady impressed with Daniels' poise as the FOX cameras showed the rookie appearing stoic through all of Saturday's chaos. Brady wondered what made Daniels so composed in those key moments in Detroit.

"Just the preparation," Daniels told Brady. "[Commanders offensive coordinator] Kliff [Kingsbury] and me, we talk countless hours about everything, how we want to attack the defense. I see what I see. I trust my eyes and I prepare for these moments like this."

The preparation from Kingsbury has helped Daniels put up arguably the best rookie season of all time for a quarterback. He led the Commanders to a 12-5 record in the regular season — an eight-win turnaround from where they were last year — and threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go with 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

As Brady noted Daniels' confidence throughout Saturday's game, he wondered who enabled him to feel certain about his abilities.

Commanders' Jayden Daniels converts CLUTCH fourth down, leading to a TD to help defeat Lions

"I think it's the whole offensive staff," Daniels said. "They do a great job of putting what I know I can handle on my plate, which I feel like is a lot and they feel that too. And I just prepare. I prepare the right way. I don't cheat the game. You've got to put in the work to put the product out on Sundays. So, I just thank my coaching staff, really."

That coaching staff has now helped Daniels reach the NFC Championship Game as a rookie. Before Daniels prepares for next week's title tilt, Brady wanted to know one last thing: Does Daniels think he's a better thrower or runner?

"Man, I think it's the best of both worlds," Daniels said in response. "There's guys in the league that make plays with both, and I consider myself one of them."

