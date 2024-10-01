National Football League Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 4, including Lions' Jared Goff Updated Oct. 1, 2024 8:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Now that Week 4 is in the books, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his 3 Stars of The Week .

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will select three players whose performances stood out to him the most. Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game.

Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of Week 4 featuring Lions QB Jared Goff | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Here's who Brady chose as his 3 Stars of Week 4!

Week 4 stats: 199 rushing yards, 24 carries (8.3 yards per attempt), one rushing touchdown, three receptions, 10 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown in 35-10 win over Buffalo Bills

Brady's thoughts: "It's just not fair what he's able to do. You shouldn't be able to run that fast with that size. It's taken a few weeks, but Derrick looks like he's the perfect piece for the Ravens' offense. Almost 200 yards rushing. He had an 87-yard touchdown run. He's averaging 7 yards per carry over the last couple of weeks. We said it last week, we'll say it again — he and Lamar [Jackson], they're just getting more comfortable every single game. That backfield is incredible. It's bad news for the rest of the NFL."

Derrick Henry was an absolute force against the Buffalo Bills over the weekend. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Week 4 stats: 26-of-30 passing (86.7% completion percentage), 233 yards, one passing touchdown, one interception, 96.3 passer rating, 47 rushing yards (5.9 yards per carry), one rushing touchdown in 42-14 win over Arizona Cardinals

Brady's thoughts: "Jayden Daniels, he's on this for back-to-back weeks. He led the Commanders to their third straight win. Last week, 91% completion percentage, this week, 87%. He's not looking like a rookie at all. He's in total control of the offense. He's spreading the ball around to lots of his receivers, nine of them this last week. He runs the ball. He's doing so many great things. And he's got his team sitting atop the NFC East."

Jayden Daniels has been beating foes with both his arm and his legs. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Week 4 stats: 18-of-18 passing (100% completion rate) for 292 yards, two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, 155.8 passer rating, 7 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown in 42-29 win over Seattle Seahawks

Brady's thoughts: "He was perfect on Monday night. He wasn't just looking good in those new black Lions unis, he was feeling it — 18 of 18, what a perfect game, two touchdowns. They pulled off some trickery when the game got close. He caught a 7-yard touchdown pass [from Amon-Ra St. Brown]. That was his first career touchdown catch. So, it's one of those games he's always going to look back and remember how remarkable that night was for him."

Jared Goff tosses the ball into the stands after catching a touchdown pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown on Monday night. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

