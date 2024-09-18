National Football League Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 2, including Cardinals' Kyler Murray Published Sep. 18, 2024 6:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The second week of the 2024 season is a wrap, which means it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his 3 Stars of The Week!

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players coming off impressive performances who stood out the most.

Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of Week 2, featuring Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Here's who made his list!

Week 2 stats: 115 rushing yards, 20 carries (5.8 yards per carry), three rushing touchdowns, two receptions, 65 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Saints RB Alvin Kamara | Week 2 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Brady's thoughts: "After a relatively quiet year last year by his standards, he’s off to a hot start in [Klint] Kubiak’s offense. He had 180 yards from scrimmage last week, 5.5 yards per carry, four TDs! He took a 57-yard screen pass to the house in a dominant win in Dallas. What a start he’s off to."

Week 2 stats: 78 rushing yards on 11 carries (7.1 yards per carry), two rushing touchdowns, one reception, 17 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown

Brady's thoughts: "Another great start from Week 2, James Cook vs. the Dolphins. He scored a career-high three touchdowns on the road in Miami. Not the easiest task. He fueled that Bills offense. They put up 30 points for the second straight week."

Week 2 stats: 17-for-21, 266 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 158.3 passer rating, 59 rushing yards

Brady's thoughts: "He finished the game with a perfect passer rating. He also had 59 rush yards. He threw touchdown passes on each of the first three possessions, two of them to Marvin Harrison Jr. What a great start they’re off to. They took a huge lead against [the Los Angeles Rams] at home. They put up 41 points. Great job, Kyler."

