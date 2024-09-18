National Football League
Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 2, including Cardinals' Kyler Murray
Published Sep. 18, 2024 6:16 p.m. ET

The second week of the 2024 season is a wrap, which means it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his 3 Stars of The Week!

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players coming off impressive performances who stood out the most.

Here's who made his list!

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Week 2 stats: 115 rushing yards, 20 carries (5.8 yards per carry), three rushing touchdowns, two receptions, 65 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown

Brady's thoughts: "After a relatively quiet year last year by his standards, he’s off to a hot start in [Klint] Kubiak’s offense. He had 180 yards from scrimmage last week, 5.5 yards per carry, four TDs! He took a 57-yard screen pass to the house in a dominant win in Dallas. What a start he’s off to."

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook

Week 2 stats: 78 rushing yards on 11 carries (7.1 yards per carry), two rushing touchdowns, one reception, 17 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown

Brady's thoughts: "Another great start from Week 2, James Cook vs. the Dolphins. He scored a career-high three touchdowns on the road in Miami. Not the easiest task. He fueled that Bills offense. They put up 30 points for the second straight week."

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Week 2 stats: 17-for-21, 266 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 158.3 passer rating, 59 rushing yards

Brady's thoughts: "He finished the game with a perfect passer rating. He also had 59 rush yards. He threw touchdown passes on each of the first three possessions, two of them to Marvin Harrison Jr. What a great start they’re off to. They took a huge lead against [the Los Angeles Rams] at home. They put up 41 points. Great job, Kyler."

