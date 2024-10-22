National Football League Tom Brady's 3 stars of Week 7, including Bills' Josh Allen Updated Oct. 22, 2024 9:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 7 is in the books, which means it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his latest 3 Stars of The Week .

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players whose performances stood out to him the most. Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game . Here's his latest 3 Stars of the Week:

Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of Week 7: Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Russell Wilson | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Check out how Brady's 3 Stars of Week 7 performed, with the GOAT's full analysis below!

Week 7 stats: 21-for-33 passing, 323 pass yards, two touchdown passes, no interceptions, 116.1 passer rating in 34-10 win over Tennessee Titans

Brady's thoughts: "First up, one of my favorite players in the league, Josh Allen. He had 323 yards, two tuddies against the Titans on Sunday. They got off to a little bit of a slow start, but they came flying back. I love to see him cleaning up the turnovers. He's yet to throw a pick this year. That's incredible. Twelve touchdown passes, zero interceptions. Listen, they're fresh off a trade, they got Amari Cooper in the mix. He had 66 yards and a touchdown in his first game as a Bill. They scored on every possession in the second half. So carrying that momentum into Week 8 at Seattle, which I'll be on the call for, is going to be important if they want to get a win."

Bills QB Josh Allen threw for a season-high 323 yards in Sunday's win over the Titans and he's yet to throw an interception this season. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Week 7 stats: 176 rushing yards, 17 carries (10.4 yards per carry), one rushing touchdown, two receptions, 11 receiving yards in 28-3 win over New York Giants

Brady's thoughts: "Giants fans, look away! Saquon made his return to MetLife and went off — 176 yards and a touchdown against his former team. He's averaging 110 yards rushing game. Philly needs another big game from Saquon this week as they take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. That's going to be a great game."

Saquon Barkley on dominant performance against former team – 'We got the dub'

Week 7 stats: 16-for-29 passing, 264 pass yards, two touchdown passes, no interceptions, one rush touchdown in 37-15 win over New York Jets

Brady's thoughts: "Russell Wilson, he proved why he should be the starter in his debut against the Jets on Sunday night. Mike Tomlin made a tough decision, but he got the job done. Russ came in, he threw for 264 yards, [accounted for] three total touchdowns, and the Steelers scored 37 points, their most in a game since 2021. Let's see if Russell and the Steelers can win their second in a row as they take on the Giants on Monday night next week."

Russell Wilson helped the Steelers score four touchdowns and led them to seven scoring drives in his first start with the team. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

