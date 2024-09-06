Tom Brady vs. NFL's active passing leaders
As Tom Brady begins his second football career as the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports, it's worth remembering just how impressively his playing career still stacks up in the record books.
Brady still holds most NFL records in just about every major statistical passing category, including the one widely used to determine a quarterback's overall greatness — career passing yards.
Below, check out a list of how he compares to quarterbacks currently playing in the NFL.
Tom Brady vs. NFL's current passing leaders
1. Tom Brady: 89,214 yards
2. Aaron Rodgers: 59,055
3. Matthew Stafford: 56,047
4. Joe Flacco: 43,936
5. Russell Wilson: 43,653
6. Kirk Cousins: 39,741
7. Andy Dalton: 38,511
8. Ryan Tannehill: 34,881
9. Jared Goff: 30,429
10. Dak Prescott: 29,459
11. Patrick Mahomes: 28,715
12. Josh Allen: 22,703
13. Carson Wentz: 22,292
14. Jameis Winston: 22,104
15. Baker Mayfield: 20,332
16. Justin Herbert: 17,223
17. Deshaun Watson: 16,756
18. Lamar Jackson: 16,160
19. Marcus Mariota: 15,820
20. Kyler Murray: 15,647
