Tom Brady vs. NFL's active passing leaders

As Tom Brady begins his second football career as the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports, it's worth remembering just how impressively his playing career still stacks up in the record books.

Brady still holds most NFL records in just about every major statistical passing category, including the one widely used to determine a quarterback's overall greatness — career passing yards.

Below, check out a list of how he compares to quarterbacks currently playing in the NFL.

Tom Brady vs. NFL's current passing leaders

1. Tom Brady: 89,214 yards

2. Aaron Rodgers: 59,055

3. Matthew Stafford: 56,047

4. Joe Flacco: 43,936

5. Russell Wilson: 43,653

6. Kirk Cousins: 39,741

7. Andy Dalton: 38,511

8. Ryan Tannehill: 34,881

9. Jared Goff: 30,429

10. Dak Prescott: 29,459

11. Patrick Mahomes: 28,715

12. Josh Allen: 22,703

13. Carson Wentz: 22,292

14. Jameis Winston: 22,104

15. Baker Mayfield: 20,332

16. Justin Herbert: 17,223

17. Deshaun Watson: 16,756

18. Lamar Jackson: 16,160

19. Marcus Mariota: 15,820

20. Kyler Murray: 15,647

