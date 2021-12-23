Tampa Bay Buccaneers Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way.

Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception.

Tampa Bay is 10-4 and first in the NFC South headed into Week 16. Still, Sunday's loss marked Brady’s worst game of the year statistically and the second time this season the Bucs have fallen to the Saints — New Orleans rallied from a 16-pont deficit on Halloween to defeat T.B. 36-27.

It was a struggle from the start and Brady finished 26-of-48 passing, with no touchdowns, one interception and one lost fumble.

Brady then took his frustrations out on a tablet once he reached the Buccaneers' sideline.

Brady's performance has many in the sports world wondering if it could end up costing him in the MVP race.

And on Thursday, Shannon Sharpe explained why Tampa Bay's loss does indeed affect Brady's chances at the MVP crown much more than his individual antics.

"Scoring zero points and throwing for 214 yards and losing nine-nothing to a Taysom Hill-led football team has more to do with [him falling in the MVP race]."

Sharpe said that as of today, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers –– the reigning MVP –– is still the front-runner in his eyes.

"I think since opening day, Aaron Rodgers has outplayed him. Rodgers has 30 touchdowns, two interceptions and one loss since that opening-day loss to the New Orleans Saints. … If the vote was today, Rodgers would win."

Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady's tantrum did not cost him the MVP, losing in a shutout to Taysom Hill did I UNDISPUTED Shannon Sharpe explains why that moment did not cost him the MVP but losing to the Saints instead.

