Tom Brady 'shocked' Mike Evans with return to Bucs

2 hours ago

Much like the rest of the world, Mike Evans was shocked when Tom Brady decided to unretire earlier this year.

According to Tampa Bay's star receiver, Brady informed his teammates shortly before announcing the reversal to the public.

"He texted me and he sent me an article where his ball sold for over 500 grand, the last touchdown that I threw in the stands against the Rams," Evans said. "He's like, 'That's a lot of tuition money.' I just laughed, and then I said, 'To my defense, I didn't know that you were going to retire.' He sent back a laughing emoji, saying, 'There are more touchdowns in our future.' So I'm just thinking he's trolling me. I don't know what he's talking about. So a few hours later, it was announced that he was coming back, and I was happy."

Evans added: "I didn't think he was really coming back. I thought he was just playing around."

Now the two will get to play together for at least another season.

The Bucs should be competitive again as they eye a third-straight postseason appearance. Evans will lead the receiving corps, Chris Godwin will likely return from a torn ACL, while Leonard Fournette and Cameron Brate will be back at it, along with getting former Falcons receiver Russell Gage in the mix. Tampa Bay did lose Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, Ronald Jones, and starting offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Ali Marpet, leaving Brady potentially more vulnerable in the pocket.

Despite some uncertainties entering this season, Evans has always been and probably will be a reliable option for Brady regardless. Evans has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his eight seasons. In a pair of seasons with Brady, he's compiled 27 touchdowns, including a career-high 14 in 2021.

At age 28, he has 606 receptions, 9,301 yards, and 75 touchdowns, yet hasn't been named first-team All-Pro and has only reached the Pro Bowl four times.

The lack of individual accolades doesn't phase Evans, though.

"Yeah, of course," the wideout said. "I think about it, but obviously I try to stay in the moment as much as possible. But that's what I'm working for, why not? I'm trying to be the best in the game right now, and ultimately one of the best to ever play."

Will the third season be a charm for Brady and Evans?

