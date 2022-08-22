National Football League
Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers after extended time away Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers after extended time away
National Football League

Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers after extended time away

4 hours ago

Tom Brady is back. The all-world quarterback has rejoined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday after missing extended time due to undisclosed personal reasons.

His return ends an 11-day sabbatical from Bucs training camp that the club said was planned prior to it becoming public on Aug. 11.

Coach Todd Bowles stated last week that there wasn't a definitive timetable for Brady to come back, only to later say the seven-time Super Bowl champion was expected back early this week. A decision on whether he'll play in Tampa Bay's third and final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday is still up in the air.

"We'll see how practice goes, and we'll make those decisions at the end of the week," Bowles said Sunday.

Veterans Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin and 2021 second-round draft pick Kyle Trask have been splitting reps with Brady unavailable. Bowles noted that the three-time league MVP and 15-time Pro Bowler kept in touch with the coaching staff during his leave.

Brady also missed a few practices in early August just before his extended absence. While he was away, guard Aaron Stinnie was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Stinnie was in competition to start on a revamped Tampa Bay offensive line that already lost Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen to a significant knee injury. All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered an oblique injury last week, but Bowles said Sunday that Wirfs is "day to day."

The early part of the Bucs' schedule won't do them any favors. They open at Dallas and New Orleans before hosting the Packers and Chiefs.

The 45-year-old Brady, who is entering his 23rd NFL season, finished 2021 with a career-high 5,316 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 102.1 quarterback rating, while completing 67.5% of his throws. The Bucs finished first in the NFC South at 13-4. They were eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. 

Shortly after, Brady shocked the football world by announcing his retirement and then unretiring 40 days later.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL preseason: Does winning these games actually matter?
National Football League

NFL preseason: Does winning these games actually matter?

12 mins ago
Why didn't Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski sign with Raiders in 2020?
National Football League

Why didn't Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski sign with Raiders in 2020?

1 hour ago
How Kyler Murray calling plays helps him as Cardinals' QB
Arizona Cardinals

How Kyler Murray calling plays helps him as Cardinals' QB

1 hour ago
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux out 3-4 weeks with MCL sprain
National Football League

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux out 3-4 weeks with MCL sprain

2 hours ago
Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer
National Football League

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes