National Football League
Tom Brady Recalls Forgetting the Down at Soldier Field: 'Bad for the Quarterback'
National Football League

Tom Brady Recalls Forgetting the Down at Soldier Field: 'Bad for the Quarterback'

Updated Sep. 18, 2025 11:25 a.m. ET

Even the GOAT can't be infallible, and Tom Brady knows that. 

In fact, the last time Brady was at Soldier Field, he was dealt with a memory he'd like to forget. Brady, who was in the midst of his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, thought a game-sealing incomplete pass he threw on fourth down was really third down in a matchup against the Chicago Bears in 2020. 

"You know, sometimes I even mess things up," Brady said as he watched the clip of him looking confused in that moment, "and I did on that day."

Tom Brady Story Time: How the Bears nearly landed the GOAT 🤯 Inside the Infamous 4th Down Incident

Tom Brady Story Time: How the Bears nearly landed the GOAT 🤯 Inside the Infamous 4th Down Incident

With 38 seconds remaining and the Buccaneers trailing 20-19, Brady took a downfield shot and tried to connect with tight end Cameron Brate to put Tampa Bay in field goal range on a fourth-and-5 play from Tampa Bay's own 41-yard line. But Brady's pass to Brate was knocked down by DeAndre Houston-Carson. 

After the play ended, Brady remained on the field for a moment and held up four fingers, believing that the Buccaneers still had another down. 

"Broken up on third down," Brady sarcastically said, re-watching the moment again. "What's the next play? Fourth down? I thought what happened on third down was the incompletion to Cam Brate."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday will mark the first time Brady will be at Soldier Field for that infamous moment as he'll be on the call for America's Game of the Week when the Bears host the Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). As this October marks the fifth anniversary of Brady's brain fart, it's clear time heals all wounds. But in the moment, Brady wasn't happy with himself. 

"I kind of couldn't believe it that I forgot," Brady said. "I think I actually clocked a ball. That was a bad mess-up. Bad for the quarterback to know what down it is, that's for sure." 

At the time, the loss dropped the Buccaneers down to 3-2 on the season as some wondered how Brady would fit in his new home. Brady actually had a solid performance that night, completing 25 of 41 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown while the Buccaneers out-gained the Bears, 339-243. But Brady also threw a pick-six in the first quarter of that game before the Bears kicked the would-be game-winning field goal with 1:06 remaining. 

Ultimately, Brady and the Buccaneers were able to move past that episode as they went on to win Super Bowl LV that season. However, with Brady being the competitor that he is, he still laments that moment. 

"If they gave us a fifth down, I maybe would've converted on fourth down and moved the sticks," Brady said.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 3 Buzz: Commanders are returning to DC after approval of stadium site

2025 NFL Week 3 Buzz: Commanders are returning to DC after approval of stadium site

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes