Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 8?

Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season is just about here. But before we get things going in an exciting weekend slate of games that includes an high-powered battle between the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks with FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady on the mic, it's time for Brady to reveal his current power rankings!

Week 7 result: Defeated Tennessee Titans, 34-10

Brady's thoughts: "Josh Allen and the offense got off to a slow start Sunday. That happens. The Titans were playing pretty good. But the Bills really got it going in the second half. They put up 27 [unanswered] points. Josh still hasn't thrown a pick this year, and the Bills have the league's best turnover margin at plus-10. That's ridiculous. I'm excited to see this new-look Bills offense with Amari Cooper in person when they face the Seahawks in Seattle this Sunday on FOX."

James Cook (4) and Josh Allen played a hand in three of the Bills' four touchdowns in their win over the Titans. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Week 7 result: Defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-31

Brady's thoughts: "They have now won five straight after starting the year 0-2. Lamar [Jackson] and the Ravens got it done on Monday night against my former team in Tampa. Baltimore now has three straight road wins. They've proven they're still the second-best team in the AFC behind Kansas City. Lamar's Ravens will look to improve the 2-0 in their division when they take on the Browns, who will be without Deshaun Watson, on Sunday."

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were both dominant again for the Ravens in their Week 7 win over the Bills. Jackson threw for five touchdowns while Henry rushed for 169 yards. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Week 7 result: Lost to Detroit Lions, 31-29

Brady's thoughts: "Despite suffering their first loss of the year, the Vikings still take the No. 3 spot in my rankings. They lost a nail-biter to their division rival, the Lions, on Sunday, but they proved to me they're still among the NFC's best teams right now. Sam Darnold continues to play at a high level, and this defense ranks towards the top of the league in so many categories. I'm looking forward to seeing Kevin O'Connell's Vikings bounce back on a short week against the Rams in L.A. on Thursday night."

The Vikings didn't secure a win over the Lions in Week 7, but Justin Jefferson had 81 receiving yards and a touchdown in the loss. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Week 7 result: Defeated Minnesota Vikings, 41-31

Brady's thoughts: "What an impressive road win against the previously undefeated Vikings. Jared Giff is performing at an MVP level. He completed 88% of his passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns against a Brian Flores defense on Sunday. That's amazing. Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown went over 100 yards against the Vikings for a Detroit offense that is putting up 30 points per game this year. I can't wait to see what Ben Johnson's Lions offense has in store for their matchup against the Titans this week."

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown had a strong performance against the Vikings, recording eight receptions for 112 yards. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Week 7 result: Defeated San Francisco 49ers, 28-18

Brady's thoughts: "We saw them in San Francisco this last week, what a great performance all around. A great complementary team win and for the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes is 6-0 to start a season. Week in and week out, they're finding ways to win as a team. Patrick got it done against the Niners on Sunday, especially with his career-long 33-yard run — something I never did in my career. My longest was 22 yards. He crushed that, as he should. On the other side of the ball. Steve Spagnuolo's defense intercepted Brock Purdy three times. They held the Niners to 18 points. The Chiefs look to make it seven in a row — 12 in a row going back to last year — on Sunday, when they head to Las Vegas for a matchup against the Raiders."

The Chiefs' defense intercepted Brock Purdy three times in their win over the 49ers, with Christian Roland-Wallace (30) coming up with one of the picks. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

