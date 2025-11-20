Tom Brady Mailbag: What Was The GOAT's First Rob Gronkowski Meet Like?

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski arguably formed the greatest quarterback-tight end connection in NFL history in their 11 seasons together between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But it’s Gronkowski’s personality that’s stuck with Brady the most over the years.

In the return of Brady’s mailbag (presented by Verizon), the seven-time Super Bowl winner was asked what was the first memory he had of meeting Gronkowski. Brady wasn’t able to recall a specific moment, but he remembered the stuff Gronkowski did as a rookie that helped the Patriots in a big way.

"Wow, I wish I could remember," Brady said. "His rookie year, I always remember him at practice in the preseason and he was so fun and so awesome. He was learning how to play the position, but there was a part about him in which he brought so much childlike fun to everything we did.

"It was kind of what our organization needed, because we were a little serious at the Patriots at the time. Gronk brought his own personal fun levity to everything we did. I loved being his teammate."

Tom Brady's Darkest Career Years, The Wild Rob Gronkowski Draft And The Throw He Wants Back

While some might think of Gronkowski as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, others might think of his goofy personality when they hear about Gronk. That goofy side of Gronkowski was on full display when he entered the NFL as well. When the Patriots selected Gronkowski in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, he huddled and danced with his family before putting on a helmet and celebrating some more.

"I remember that," Brady said of Gronkowski’s celebration of getting drafted. "I didn’t meet him at the time, obviously, but I remember Wes [Welker] texting me right away and being like, ‘Dude, did you see the tight end we just drafted?’ He was like, laughing out loud at how funny it was that Gronk was jumping all around.

"I don’t think anyone’s ever going to forget that draft moment. The Gronkowskis taking over the green room."

Less than six months later, Brady and Gronkowski had begun their great connection. At the time of their retirements, Brady and Gronkowski had the most playoff touchdown connections in playoff history (15) and the second-most touchdown connections in NFL history (105).

Now teammates at FOX Sports, Brady and Gronkowski still have fun together. But Brady also joked that maybe families should be barred from the green room at the NFL Draft because of Gronkowski.

"There’s enough Brady rules," Brady quipped. "There should be a Gronkowski rule."

