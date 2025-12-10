Tom Brady Mailbag: The One Food the GOAT Can't Live Without, and It's Not Avocado Ice Cream

Tom Brady made avocado ice cream mainstream, but that isn't his favorite sweet treat.

In the most recent edition of Brady's mailbag, the seven-time Super Bowl winner was asked which food he can't live without. His answer wasn't the healthiest option.

"Chocolate. I love chocolate," Brady said. "I’ve attempted to switch to healthier chocolates over the years. But you give me a little chocolate ice cream or chocolate lava cake or chocolate brownie or something with some sort of chocolate crunch, I’m a sucker for that. I’m sorry."

That's certainly a surprising answer considering how health-focused Brady was in the back half of his career. Brady has previously shared that his TB12 diet would consist of roughly 80% plant-based foods and 20% animal-based foods. While Brady admitted, though, that his diet might even consist of even more plant-based foods in the warmer months, he doesn't want to be labeled a vegetarian or vegan.

"When people ask if I’m a vegan or a vegetarian, I tell them no, decidedly not," Brady previously said through his website.

As for Brady's love for avocado ice cream, he shared that it was among his favorite treats when he was with the New England Patriots in 2016.

"I wanted to share with you guys another step toward achieving your peak performance," Brady wrote when he announced his fandom for avocado ice cream. "Check it out you will love it! #ididntcomethisfartoonlycomethisfar."

Brady still seems to be a fan of avocado ice cream as well. He joked about serving Rob Gronkowski that for dessert when the two appeared together on FOX's pregame show ahead of the Thanksgiving game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

One thing that isn't included in the complex recipe for avocado ice cream, though, is chocolate. So, Brady's answer might cause some to be skeptical that he really likes chocolate, getting pressed that he said that only to appease the audience. But Brady swears that he's a big fan of chocolate.

"It’s the truth," Brady said. "I’m not going to show you my fridge, because there’s a lot of chocolate in there. But just little bits at a time, I enjoy."

