Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and the list of athletes at Michael Rubin's star-studded party
Michael Rubin knows how to throw a party.
Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics who also owned significant stakes in the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils from 2013 to 2022, has plenty of famous friends in the sports and pop culture world. So when he threw an exclusive "white party" last weekend, the guest list was something to behold. See how many famous faces you recognize from the party recap video that Rubin posted to social media Tuesday:
In addition to A-List celebrities from the entertainment world such as Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Meek Mill, Quavo, Travis Scott, Jack Harlow and plenty more, a who's who from the sports world turned up. Below is a list of every sports figure we've seen featured either in Rubin's video or in other social media posts from the event:
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft
Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappé
NFL on FOX analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid
Former New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckam Jr.
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams
NBA free agent center Mo Bamba
