National Football League Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and the list of athletes at Michael Rubin's star-studded party Published Jul. 5, 2023 7:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Michael Rubin knows how to throw a party.

Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics who also owned significant stakes in the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils from 2013 to 2022, has plenty of famous friends in the sports and pop culture world. So when he threw an exclusive "white party" last weekend, the guest list was something to behold. See how many famous faces you recognize from the party recap video that Rubin posted to social media Tuesday:

In addition to A-List celebrities from the entertainment world such as Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Meek Mill, Quavo, Travis Scott, Jack Harlow and plenty more, a who's who from the sports world turned up. Below is a list of every sports figure we've seen featured either in Rubin's video or in other social media posts from the event:

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

ADVERTISEMENT

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappé

NFL on FOX analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid

Former New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckam Jr.

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams

NBA free agent center Mo Bamba

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association National Football League

share