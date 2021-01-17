National Football League Brady Bests Brees, Bucs Forge Ahead 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Gronk said it best.

Tampa Bay will finish the season with a 1-2 record against NFC South division foe New Orleans, but the Bucs' one victory came when it mattered most – in the NFC divisional playoffs.

With the Buccaneers' 30-20 victory on Sunday in the Superdome, Tampa Bay booked a rematch with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in next week's NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

Here are the key takeaways from Tampa Bay's win.

1. Brady's last laugh

Do Tom Brady doubters still exist?

Brady, the consensus quarterback GOAT, once again proved his legendary worth on Sunday, officially taking a Tampa Bay franchise that hadn't made the playoffs since 2007 – and hadn't secured a playoff win since a Super Bowl victory in January 2003 – to the NFC title game in his first season with the club.

Brady was not spectacular in New Orleans – he completed 18 of 33 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score – but more than anything, he protected the football and led a balanced Bucs attack.

Brady connected with eight receivers on the day and threw TD passes to Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette.

The star QB gave Tampa Bay a 30-20 lead via a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 4:57 left in the game, and that sealed the deal for the Bucs.

"Tom Terrific" is now 14-2 in the divisional round and has earned his 14th trip to a conference championship game.

2. The end for Brees?

While Brady will receive the bulk of the adulation after Sunday's win, Saints quarterback Drew Brees will more than likely receive a majority of the blame.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported earlier that Brees plans to retire at the end of this season, and if he does, Brees will finish an incredible career on a sour note, connecting on just 19 of 34 passes for 134 yards, one touchdown and three costly interceptions.

Brees' first pick, at the 11:31 mark of the second quarter, led to seven points for Tampa Bay, giving the Bucs a 10-6 lead.

His second giveaway occurred at the 7:18 mark of the fourth quarter, with the Saints trailing 23-20. The Bucs scored on the ensuing possession – Brady's 1-yard TD.

On potentially the final throw of Brees' career, he was picked off once more with 4:25 left in the game. The Bucs ran out the clock from there.

Brees' 38.1 passer rating Sunday was the fifth-lowest of his career and his worst since Nov. 29, 2012 (37.6).

Only time will tell what is next for Brees.

3. Looking ahead

Brady and Brees were facing off for the third time this season, and now Brady can look forward to another rematch in the NFC title game -- this time against Rodgers.

The Bucs and Packers faced off back in Week 6, with Tampa Bay delivering a 38-10 walloping in the Packers' worst loss of the season.

Green Bay's other two losses this season came by a combined nine points.

Against the Bucs, Rodgers had his most unsuccessful outing of the season, completing 16 of 35 passes for 160 yards, no touchdown passes and two interceptions.

It marked the only game this season in which Rodgers threw no TDs, as well as the only game this season in which he threw more than one pick.

Next Sunday's NFC Championship Game (3:05 p.m. ET, FOX) won't be in Tampa Bay like that Week 6 matchup, but if Tampa Bay fans needed a confidence booster, that Oct. 18 win might just be it.

