National Football League Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 13, including Steelers' Russell Wilson Updated Dec. 3, 2024 6:09 p.m. ET

Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season had several memorable and exciting finishes with stars showing off across the league! Now, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his latest 3 Stars of The Week .

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players whose performances stood out to him the most. This week includes a veteran quarterback who has bounced back in a big way and caught the GOAT's eye.

Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game .

Here's his latest 3 Stars of The Week:

Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of Week 13: Russell Wilson, Leonard Williams, Bucky Irving | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Check out how Brady's 3 Stars of Week 13 performed, with the GOAT's full analysis below!

Week 13 stats: Completed 29 of 38 passes for 414 yards, three touchdowns and an interception with a 126.4 passer rating in 44-38 win over Cincinnati Bengals

Brady's thoughts: "He had himself a day on Sunday. He was the first Steelers quarterback to throw for 400 yards and three touchdowns since Big Ben (Ben Roethlisberger in 2018). He looked like a point guard out there. He threw completions to 10 different Steelers receivers. That is tough to do.

"Let's see if he can stay hot against the Browns this week."

Week 13 stats: Four total tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, 92-yard interception returned for a touchdown, blocked extra-point attempt in 26-21 win over New York Jets

Brady's thoughts: "What a day for the ‘Big Cat' against his former team on Sunday. He filled up the stat sheet — two sacks, a blocked extra point and a pick-six! Ninety-two-yard pick-six? That was the longest by any player who weighs over 300 pounds. Did you guys hear me? I said ever. That was crazy.

"He's going to need to have another huge day with first place in the NFC West on the line against Arizona this week."

Week 13 stats: 25 carries, 152 rushing yards, 6.1 yards per carry, one rushing touchdown, three receptions, 33 receiving yards in 26-23 win (OT) over Carolina Panthers

Brady's thoughts: "That was the best game of his rookie season last week against Carolina. He went off. He had a career-high 152 rush yards and a tuddie in the Bucs' overtime thriller. That's the second big game in a row for Bucky.

"What a great fit he's been for the Bucs' offense this season. They're going to need him down the stretch.

"Those are my three stars of the week. Let's see who makes the list next week."

