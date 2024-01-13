Titans interview Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce for vacant HC job
The Tennessee Titans have interviewed Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce for their vacant head-coaching job.
The Titans announced Saturday they completed their third interview to find a replacement for Mike Vrabel, who was dismissed Tuesday after consecutive losing seasons and just six wins in the last 24 games.
Pierce was named interim head coach for the Raiders after Josh McDaniels was fired on Oct. 31 following a 3-5 start to his second season with the team. Pierce and the Raiders went 5-4 after the change, and he remains a leading candidate to get the full-time job.
On Friday, the Titans started the coaching search, interviewing Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Pierce, who joined the Raiders as linebackers coach in 2022, started his coaching career as a high school head coach at Long Beach Poly in California before joining Arizona State as linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator in 2018. He worked from 2018 to 2021 at Arizona State, where he eventually rose to Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator, before joining the Raiders.
Pierce played linebacker for the Washington Commanders and the Giants, winning a Super Bowl with New York in 2008.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Bill Belichick next team odds: Falcons favored now that Belichick out in New England
Bucky Brooks' Super Bowl LVIII picks: Cowboys, Ravens to clash for championship
NFL odds: Bill Belichick's career from a sports betting perspective
-
Patriots reportedly hiring Jerod Mayo as head coach, succeeding Bill Belichick
2024 NFL mock draft: Bears, Commanders, Patriots add QBs; first 7 picks on offense
NFL All-Pro teams: Christian McCaffrey one of 3 unanimous players; 14 first-timers
-
NFL Wild-Card Weekend odds, best bets: Bills, Chiefs to cover and Rams to bark
2024 NFL Playoff odds: Best bets for Packers-Cowboys, Browns-Texans
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Wild Card Round: Prediction, odds, picks
-
Bill Belichick next team odds: Falcons favored now that Belichick out in New England
Bucky Brooks' Super Bowl LVIII picks: Cowboys, Ravens to clash for championship
NFL odds: Bill Belichick's career from a sports betting perspective
-
Patriots reportedly hiring Jerod Mayo as head coach, succeeding Bill Belichick
2024 NFL mock draft: Bears, Commanders, Patriots add QBs; first 7 picks on offense
NFL All-Pro teams: Christian McCaffrey one of 3 unanimous players; 14 first-timers
-
NFL Wild-Card Weekend odds, best bets: Bills, Chiefs to cover and Rams to bark
2024 NFL Playoff odds: Best bets for Packers-Cowboys, Browns-Texans
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Wild Card Round: Prediction, odds, picks