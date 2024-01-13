National Football League
Titans interview Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce for vacant HC job
Titans interview Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce for vacant HC job

Updated Jan. 13, 2024 4:58 p.m. ET

The Tennessee Titans have interviewed Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce for their vacant head-coaching job.

The Titans announced Saturday they completed their third interview to find a replacement for Mike Vrabel, who was dismissed Tuesday after consecutive losing seasons and just six wins in the last 24 games.

Pierce was named interim head coach for the Raiders after Josh McDaniels was fired on Oct. 31 following a 3-5 start to his second season with the team. Pierce and the Raiders went 5-4 after the change, and he remains a leading candidate to get the full-time job.

On Friday, the Titans started the coaching search, interviewing Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Pierce, who joined the Raiders as linebackers coach in 2022, started his coaching career as a high school head coach at Long Beach Poly in California before joining Arizona State as linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator in 2018. He worked from 2018 to 2021 at Arizona State, where he eventually rose to Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator, before joining the Raiders.

Pierce played linebacker for the Washington Commanders and the Giants, winning a Super Bowl with New York in 2008.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
Tennessee Titans
Las Vegas Raiders

