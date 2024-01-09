National Football League Mike Vrabel’s firing empowers Titans GM Ran Carthon’s vision for franchise Updated Jan. 9, 2024 4:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Entering 2023, the Titans described the working relationship between head coach Mike Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon as a collaboration. But the partnership came with an innate tension, even if no one affiliated with the team would ever acknowledge that publicly.

In one corner was Vrabel, an alpha personality with a successful track record as coach — an AFC championship appearance and two division titles, plus four straight winning seasons (2018-21). In the other was Carthon, a first-time GM, learning to head up Tennessee's personnel amid Vrabel's established culture. On paper, it was always an uneven dynamic.

Carthon now has the opportunity to leave his imprint on the Titans without a shadow, after Vrabel's stunning firing on Tuesday after six seasons. To fully initiate his vision. To play a central role in the hiring of a coach who fits that vision. To build off an encouraging first season as general manager.

"As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff."

Carthon's first three draft picks are all poised to be hits. First-round offensive lineman Peter Skoronski had an encouraging rookie season, starting 14 games at left guard. In nine games, second-round pick Will Levis flashed potential as a franchise quarterback. And dynamic third-rounder Tyjae Spears looked the part of Derrick Henry's successor at running back, registering 1,108 all-purpose yards.

Carthon also made a slew of offseason moves that paid major dividends.

The GM took a chance on 31-year-old DeAndre Hopkins, who proved that he's still a top-level wideout and posted the franchise's first 1,000-yard receiving season since A.J. Brown's in 2020. He signed linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on a bargain, one-year, $5 million deal — and he played all 17 games and posted 163 tackles, the most by a Titans player in a single season since 2000. Receiver Chris Moore (free agency), guard Daniel Brunskill (free agency), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (free agency), edge rusher Arden Key (free agency) and linebacker Otis Reese IV (undrafted rookie free agent) are among the other strong finds by Carthon and his personnel staff.

On the downside, offensive tackle Andre Dillard, signed to a three-year, $29 million contract, turned out to be a major whiff. And the return netted for franchise cornerstone and perennial Pro Bowler Kevin Byard — safety Terrell Edmunds and fifth- and sixth-round picks — drew criticism.

The Titans have more than $71 million in 2024 cap space to work with, the fourth-most in the NFL, according to OverTheCap.com. They have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft. They have their potential quarterback of the future in Levis. Carthon is a forward-thinking general manager who has modernized the Titans' analytics approach.

That all positions Tennessee to have one of the most coveted head-coaching openings in the league.

The Titans reportedly considered trying to trade Vrabel, but ownership thought that might take too long and cost the team its preferred coaching candidate.

"While this season was disappointing, I see early signs of progress taking shape," Strunk said. "Last year we added a promising young quarterback and several other talented players to our roster. With a coaching search, enviable cap space, and top-10 draft position, this offseason is as important as any in our history."

That positive outlook doesn't mean Strunk is off the hook. She has questions to answer. She fired general manager Jon Robinson in December 2022, indicating that personnel was the problem. And just over one year later, Vrabel (a former AP Coach of the Year) has also been canned — pointing the finger at coaching, when there hasn't been adequate time for major roster improvement. In many ways, the roster has gotten worse.

"I'm excited for the weeks and months ahead," Strunk said. "We will meet the moment."

The pressure now falls on Carthon's vision.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

