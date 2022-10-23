National Football League Titans defense overwhelms Colts to remain atop AFC South 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Arthur

FOX Sports AFC South Writer

NASHVILLE — There was a time when the Indianapolis Colts dominated the Tennessee Titans.

From 2011 to 2016, the Colts beat the Titans 11 times in a row. Indianapolis swept the season series 11 times from 2003 to 2016 to Tennessee's once in that span. Colts legend Reggie Wayne reminded Nashvillians of that dominance during the 2019 NFL Draft, held in the Music City. On the stage to announce a Colts pick, receiving some scattered boos, the former All-Pro receiver started trolling Titans fans.

"C'mon Tennessee," Wayne said. "Y'all have played the Colts 20 times in 10 years and you've won three games. Stop it."

Now, though? The script has flipped. The Titans are on a big winning streak of their own against their stiffest division rival.

"It feels really good, especially when the owner [Jim Irsay] makes comments about how badly we got to beat the Titans and stuff like that," safety Kevin Byard said. "It feels good to sweep them again."

Tennessee (4-2) topped Indianapolis (3-3-1) 19-10 Sunday at Nissan Stadium to extend its winning streak against the AFC South foe to five games, extending a franchise record, and to take control of the division through seven weeks. It also marked the Titans' fourth straight victory and ended the Colts' two-game winning streak.

After trailing 13-0 through two quarters, the Colts rallied to get their deficit to a score twice in the second half. But Titans place kicker Randy Bullock drilled a 48-yard field goal to push Tennessee's lead to 19-10 with 3:44 left. On the ensuing Indianapolis possession, Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell forced a fumble on a Michael Pittman Jr. catch and safety Amani Hooker recovered to give the home team the ball back with 3:28 left.

Titans star running back Derrick Henry, who had his third straight 100-yard rushing game (30 carries for 128 yards), ran for two first downs in a four-play span to ice the game.

But it was Tennessee's defense — with three takeaways and 10 quarterback hits — leading the way on a day in which quarterback Ryan Tannehill, star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and center Ben Jones all battled through injuries.

"I'm proud of our guys for finding ways to win," coach Mike Vrabel said.

After putting up a season-high 34 points in last week's win over the Jaguars, it appeared that the Colts had found an offensive-line configuration that works, with Dennis Kelly at left tackle, Quenton Nelson at right guard, Ryan Kelly at center, Matt Pryor at right guard and Braden Smith at right tackle. Though the group benefited from a quick passing game against Jacksonville, there was reason for optimism.

But for the second time in a month, the Titans' front was too much for the Colts to handle in the trenches.

Tennessee harassed Matt Ryan in the pocket all game. The pressure played a key role in Ryan's two first-half interceptions, which included a 76-yard pick-six by defensive back Andrew Adams.

On Adams' game-changing pick, a pressure by outside linebacker Bud Dupree forced Ryan into the quick throw to receiver Parris Campbell, who didn't have a chance to get his head turned around coming out of an outbreaking route. The defensive score put the Titans up 10-0.

On the next Colts possession, Dupree and defensive lineman Kevin Strong collapsed the pocket to force Ryan into another hurried throw on third-and-3 from the Titans' 38, picked off by linebacker David Long Jr.

"It's great to get turnovers and for the most part, take care of the football," Vrabel said. "That's going to be the formula [to win games]. That's how we're going to have to play."

After an 0-2 start, the Titans are in control of their destiny entering Week 8. It's largely because of their defense, which has a penchant for delivering big in high-pressure moments down the stretch.

Against the Raiders, it was stopping a two-point attempt late in the fourth quarter. In the first matchup against the Colts, it was Denico Autry's third-down sack late in the final period which forced a field-goal attempt that was missed. Against the Commanders? Long's interception at the goal line with nine seconds left.

It may not be pretty with the Titans, but they find ways to win.

"These other teams in the division, much respect to them, but I know each and every time we play the Colts, it's going to be a fight," Simmons said.

It's a fight Indianapolis doesn't have an answer for anymore.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

