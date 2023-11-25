National Football League Tim Boyle to get another start at QB as Jets try to rebound from Black Friday loss Published Nov. 25, 2023 1:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Tim Boyle is getting another chance to lead the New York Jets' offense.

And Aaron Rodgers is back in the facility on a regular basis — pondering and working toward his return to the field.

The entire team certainly could use a spark — or at least some sliver of optimism — after a dark Black Friday performance.

The Jets lost their fourth straight, 34-13 to the Miami Dolphins, with the lasting image being Jevon Holland intercepting and returning Boyle’s failed Hail Mary throw 99 yards for a touchdown at the end of the first half.

"Just a very unfortunate event that took place," coach Robert Saleh said Saturday.

That has been a recurring theme for the Jets (4-7) since Rodgers went down with a torn left Achilles tendon just four snaps into his debut with the team.

Zach Wilson was ineffective and, at times, downright bad in nine starts. So the Jets turned to Boyle, who was 27 of 38 for 179 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in his first start since the 2021 season. He was sacked seven times and threw only four passes of 10 yards or more.

He’ll be under center again for New York’s next game at home against Atlanta on Dec. 3 (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The Jets also have backup Trevor Siemian on the roster.

"We’re giving Timmy another shot to roll next week," Saleh said. "Obviously, there [are] things that he could have done better, there [are] things that he had no control over and I know he battled out there.

"We were able to get to certain calls that we were hoping to. We were able to execute a lot of the different things that we wanted to execute. It just didn’t come to full fruition."

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s unit is still struggling with just 10 touchdowns in 11 games, and its conversion rates on third down (24.1%) and in the red zone (28%) are still on pace to be the worst in NFL history.

The Jets have made a few personnel and schematic changes, but Hackett remains the primary play-caller. There have been few, if any, improvements the last few weeks.

Even the usually reliable Breece Hall has slumped lately. He has rushed for just 56 yards on 30 carries in his last three games.

Meanwhile, Rodgers — who turns 40 on Dec. 2 — continues to rehabilitate and provide some hope he can make an unprecedented quick return sometime in the next six weeks.

"When we get a doctor’s note that says he’s cleared," Saleh said, "he’ll be cleared for practice."

But by then, it could mean little to salvaging this season.

The Jets have a few days off before reconvening early next week to prepare for the Falcons.

"Take a deep breath, but on Monday, there’s a tell-the-truth moment that needs to happen and happens every week whether you win or lose," Saleh said. "Being able to look yourself in the mirror and ask yourself whether or not you’re putting your best foot forward, and I challenge the coaches, too."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

