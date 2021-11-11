National Football League Thursday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins by the numbers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If there is one thing the Baltimore Ravens are familiar with this NFL season, it's drama.

In five of their eight games, the outcome has been decided by a touchdown or less. And when they've played in primetime this season, two of those three contests were settled in overtime.

Lamar Jackson & Co. are back under the lights on Thursday, kicking off Week 10 with a clash against the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET, live on FOX.

Until then, here are the numbers to know ahead of Thursday's game:

Matchup: The Ravens have won three straight games against the Dolphins and are 8-1 in their past nine games against Miami (since 2008). In their three most recent matchups (since 2016), the Ravens have outscored the Dolphins 137-16. The rushing attacks for these two teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Ravens have the best rushing offense in the NFL (161.6 rush yards per game), while the Dolphins have the worst rushing offense in the NFL (75.1 rush YPG).

1: Jackson is one 100-yard rushing game away from sole possession of the record for most 100-yard rushing games by a QB in NFL regular-season history. He currently shares the record of 10 games with Michael Vick.

158.3: Jackson has recorded a perfect passer rating of 158.3 twice in his career. One of those games was against Miami in Week 1 of 2019. In that matchup — his only previous meeting with Miami — Jackson was 17-for-20 with 324 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 59-10 victory.

6.2: Jackson is leading the NFL with 6.2 yards per carry.

6-1: Baltimore is 6-1 in its previous seven Thursday games.

17-4: Jackson is 17-4 in 21 career regular-season starts on the road.

10: The Ravens have come back from 10-plus point deficits in three of their six wins this season. Before this season, the Ravens were 0-6 when trailing by 10-plus with Jackson at QB. This season, they are 3-0.

Jackson brought the Ravens back from a two-score second-half deficit to beat the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the highlights.

6.3: The Ravens are allowing 6.3 yards per play, worst in the NFL.

31: Miami's offense ranks 31st in yards per offensive play (4.7).

17: The Dolphins have scored 17 points or fewer in six of their nine games this season.

30: Miami ranks 30th in passing defense, allowing 280.9 pass YPG.

56: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle leads all rookies with 56 receptions. His 56 catches are already the third most in a single season by a Dolphins rookie since 1970.

