National Football League Three takeaways from Bucs-Dolphins: Baker Mayfield ready to go; who’s Miami’s QB2? Published Aug. 24, 2024 8:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

TAMPA, Fla. — Get in, get a good feel for things, get out.

That was the goal for Bucs starters in Friday night's preseason finale, a 24-14 win over the Dolphins. Tampa's offensive starters were done after seven snaps and a 70-yard touchdown drive, and the starting defense was done after just three snaps.

"We came out and tried to establish some continuity early on. That's what we were really looking for," coach Todd Bowles said. "Communication was crisp and we executed, so it was a good first drive."

Scoring an opening-drive touchdown — even in the preseason — is significant, remembering that last year's Bucs went the entire season and playoffs, a full 19 games, without a single opening-drive touchdown. Baker Mayfield, who hadn't played in the first two preseason games, went 3-for-3 for 54 yards, half coming on a 28-yard leaping sideline grab by rookie Jalen McMillan to the 4-yard line.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Extremely efficient, and obviously, the movement at the line of scrimmage was why," Mayfield said after the game. "That's crucial. Our guys were locked in, exactly what the coaches asked. I think we're ready to go. Attention to detail, focused on the little things. He asked for us to be really physical and I think everybody was."

Tampa Bay's starting defense, which had also gotten most of the preseason off, followed with a three-and-out against Miami backups on the Dolphins' first drive. A handful of starters — outside linebackers Yaya Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, linebacker Lavonte David, safety Jordan Whitehead — were held out, but all are expected back healthy for the season opener in 17 days at home against Washington.

"It's good they were ready to play," Bowles said. "They were ready to play longer, they wanted to play longer, but I'd seen enough. We've got two weeks to get ready for the first game, but all I wanted to see was continuity."

Is Skylar Thompson the Dolphins' top backup?

Most of Miami's starters had Friday night off, including starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but the battle for the Dolphins' top backup job at quarterback had another twist in the preseason finale.

Former Jets starter Mike White, who threw six passes for Miami last season, got the start, but he struggled in four drives, mustering only two first downs and finishing 5-for-9 for 37 yards. He was hit on his final throw, initially ruled a fumble returned for a touchdown, though upon review it was ruled an incomplete pass. Thompson, who started two games in 2022 but didn't play last season, came in and moved the ball much more consistently, going 5-for-5 for 58 yards on his first drive, including a 20-yard touchdown.

Thompson added a second touchdown pass and finished the night 19-for-27 for 190 yards, good for a 99.3 quarterback rating. Miami carried three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster last year and is likely to do the same, though White's $3.5 million base salary is not guaranteed.

Bucs' bubble watch: Five who helped their chances

NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to go from the current 90-man roster to the initial 53 for the regular season, but a handful of Bucs on the bubble helped their chances with strong play Friday night.

C.J. Brewer, DL: Brewer spent much of last season on the Bucs' practice squad, but he's battling for the final DL spot on the 53. He stepped up with a tackle for loss and a pass defensed Friday, and though the Bucs return their top six defensive linemen from last season, Brewer will be considered to take a spot, or at least stick around on the practice squad.

Kam Johnson, WR: The undrafted rookie from Division II Barton College made his preseason debut and finished with 25 yards on five touches, including 11 yards on an end-around. He missed two weeks with a rib injury but has shown enough that he's safely on the 53-man roster, making Johnson of the better long-shot stories you'll find across the league.

Tavierre Thomas, DB: The versatile veteran can play safety or nickel, and he had a team-high seven tackles and another on special teams, playing extensively in the win. Thomas, who hree years ago had 86 tackles for the Texans, is likely to take a backup role and play on kick coverage. He's trying to hold off a handful of undrafted rookies who have shown promise.

Marcus Banks, S: The undrafted rookie had the hit of the night: On the first play of Miami's second drive — a throw down the middle — Banks dropped Dolphins receiver Malik Washington with a textbook hit, leading with his shoulder. The Mississippi State alum finished with five tackles, taking advantage of injuries to Whitehead and Kaevon Merriweather. If the Bucs carry a fourth safety, he'll have a shot to stick on the 53.

Antonio Grier, LB: He might only land a practice squad job, but Grier had two of the biggest defensive plays Friday night. He picked off a Dolphins pass across the middle in the fourth quarter, and he nearly had another takeaway. It ultimately was ruled an incomplete pass, but Grier was initially ruled to have scored a defensive touchdown when he scooped up a loose ball after Mike White was hit as he started to attempt a pass. Grier, who started his college career playing at the same stadium for USF, faces tough odds to make the 53.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports' NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers , Falcons , Panthers and Saints . He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share