Texans' Will Anderson hyped to play with Danielle Hunter: 'Jumping up and down'

Be on alert, AFC South: the Houston Texans might feature the best duo of pass-rushers in the NFL next season.

After trading up to select Will Anderson Jr. with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Houston continued to bolster its defensive unit by signing Danielle Hunter to a two-year, $49 million deal earlier this month — which made Anderson very happy.

"I'm very excited," Anderson said Thursday, per NFL Media. "… I was jumping up and down, man, because I was so excited…

"It's really exciting. He's a great guy. He loves football, man. I can't wait to go out there and [wreak] havoc with him."

Anderson and Hunter share an agency, the LA-based Klutch Sports Group, and were first introduced at the Pro Bowl, which led to dinner between the two future teammates. The pair have since spent more time together, following Hunter's signing with Houston.

In 15 games, Anderson, who won the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, totaled 45 tackles (10 for losses), seven sacks and 22 quarterback hits. Anderson was second in sacks for the Texans, only trailing Jonathan Greenard, with whom he formed a great pass-rush duo.

Nonetheless, Anderson believes Greenard's departure for the Minnesota Vikings this offseason has given way to a more impactful pairing between Hunter and himself. A star pass-rusher in his own right, Hunter led the NFL in tackles for loss (23) last season and also racked up 16.5 sacks.

"Now teams, they've gotta choose who they're gonna double-team," Anderson added.

Houston also added former Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon via trade this offseason. The Texans lost edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and linebacker Blake Cashman, among others. Anderson said the team's offseason has earned his stamp of approval.

In the wake of a 10-7 season and a playoff victory over the Cleveland Browns, Anderson believes there is no time for Houston to slow down.

"Always. Nothing changes," he said. "It's no time to be comfortable, no time to be relaxed. Always on edge. There's so much more that we have to do as a team to accomplish. So I'm very excited about that as well."

